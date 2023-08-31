Missouri’s Stowloch "Ozark Highlands" Whiskey Scores 89 Points & Wins Silver at USA Spirits Ratings
Missouri’s Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey has scored 89 points and has won a Silver Medal at the USA Spirits Ratings.
Spirits are judged on quality, value and presentation.
— Mark Sutherland, CEO
The USA Spirits Ratings looks to recognize, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. Spirits are judged on quality, value and presentation.
Stowloch Whiskey was released on December 27, 2022, in the heart of the USA and is becoming recognized as one of the top Missouri whiskies available on the market. Inspired by the art of traditional distilling and the beauty of America’s Ozark Highlands, Stowloch Whiskey is born using natural Ozark Highlands limestone-filtered water, heirloom seed ingredients, long fermentation and aged a minimum of 4 years in Missouri Oak barrels.
Stowloch Whiskey is also certified as “Ozark Highlands” by the Ozark Highland Distillers Guild. The certification under Missouri law requires chemical-free water from the Ozark Highlands, Missouri-made barrels, and that the entire process from ground to glass takes place in the Ozark Highlands. In 2022, Missouri passed legislation creating quality and consumer protections for Ozark Highlands spirits and defined the Ozark Highlands Spirits Region. This unique limestone highland region has a 200-year history of distilling, and has been called the Ozark Highlands by the U.S. Government since 1819.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Stowloch Whiskey is being so well received and recognized in Missouri and beyond,” Mark Sutherland, co-founder of Stowloch Whiskey and CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. “This is an incredible whiskey that is quickly becoming people’s favorite dram, and one that people are quick to recommend to their friends and family.”
“We are excited that Stowloch Whiskey is part of the next chapter in the 200-year history of distilling in the Ozark Highlands.”
You can learn more about Stowloch Whiskey at Stowloch.com.
