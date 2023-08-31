Submit Release
InverXion Vodka and Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey Available in New York State

Stone Ledge Spirits Company embraces traditional, historic, sustainable and natural distillation, and celebrates hard work and the well deserved rewards for those who pioneer and fight for something better.

Stone Ledge Spirits Company has expanded to New York State with their InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey.

— Mark Sutherland, CEO
DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “InverXion Vodka is a premium, 8-times distilled vodka and Stowloch Whiskey is one of the first Ozark Highlands whiskies to be released,” Mark Sutherland, CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. “We are thrilled that both spirits are available to retailers and restaurants across the state via our distributor LibDib.”

InverXion Vodka is a 100-percent sweetcorn vodka, handcrafted in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands using all-natural, limestone-filtered water. InverXion utilizes long-fermentation for smoothness and is distilled 8-times in hand-forged Missouri copper stills and then finished using vacuum inverted distillation. InverXion is proofed down using the same limestone-filtered mineral water giving it a unique character that captures the essence of Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.

Stowloch Whiskey is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled in the Ozark Highlands region, aged at least 4 years in made-in-Missouri barrels, and uses natural or untreated water that does not contain chlorine or fluoride.

“InverXion Vodka is not only a high-quality premium vodka, but it is also a brand that embraces adventure and the outdoors,” Sutherland said. “It is designed for those who believe that adventure favors the bold, and our name is a tribute to our distilling process, and to the adventurers and innovators who redefine what is possible and push the edge in everything they do.”

“The recipe for Stowloch Whiskey is actually a recipe brought to America in 1761,” Sutherland said. “Our process uses only heirloom, non-GMO grain and long fermentation and we are committed to quality and sustainability from ground to glass. You will find that commitment in every bottle of Stowloch.”

InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey can be ordered online by licensed outlets at stoneledgedistillery.com/order-spirits.

About Stone LedgeTM Spirits Company

Stone LedgeTM Spirits Company is headquartered in Missouri. Its production facility is in the Ozark Highlands, allowing the company to utilize the naturally filtered water due to the limestone foundation of the region, along with high-quality Missouri barrels, and a 200-year legacy of Ozark Highlands distilling. Learn more at www.stoneledgedistillery.com.

