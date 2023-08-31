City of Boston welcomes college and university students

City officials from several departments and agencies today provided an update on the City's preparations as college and university students move across Boston to ensure they have a smooth transition into their new homes and communities.

“The City of Boston is home to world-class colleges, universities, and institutions that attract students, visitors, and families from all over the world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are thrilled to welcome students, families and visitors through the weekend. I’m grateful to the many city workers and departments who have started preparations and will be working throughout the coming days to ensure that all of our new residents have safe housing, access to city services and all the information they need.”

“Allston-Brighton derives much of its artistic and cultural energy from students who come to Boston to study and find joy in the excitement of city living. District 9 residents welcome all new arrivals into our friendly and diverse neighborhood,” said City Councilor Liz Breadon. “I am very grateful for the diligent and collaborative work of the staff and leadership of Inspectional Services, Public Works, the Boston Police and Fire Departments, and the Mayor’s communications team. In Allston-Brighton, street safety is of paramount importance to residents, and I look forward to continued collaboration among city and state agencies, local colleges and universities, and the Boston Police Department to ensure our streets are clean and safe, particularly for children, the elderly, and people living with disabilities. My office is happy to support old and new residents who have questions and ideas regarding fall move-in.”

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons will be out in neighborhoods across the City over the coming days to answer constituent questions and to distribute informational materials. They will also be doing walkthroughs and flagging any potential issues they come across to the appropriate City departments. Residents can connect with their neighborhoods liaisons at boston.gov/ons and learn more about City services at boston.gov/residents.

New and current residents are encouraged to connect with Boston 311 to report non-emergency issues and get information. There are three ways to do so:

Call 617-635-4500,

The BOS:311 app is available in the Google Play and iOS stores and currently has a student move-in specific section to streamline reporting.

The City’s Inspectional Services, Transportation, Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services, Fire, Police and Public Works departments are conducting housing inspections upon request, trash inspections, and distributing informational brochures in neighborhoods with large student populations.

”Annually this is an exciting time for our city as we welcome students and their families to Boston, and current residents relocating within the city,” said Chief of Operations Dion Irish. “City agencies have been preparing, and are poised to provide the necessary services to support these transitions. We also stand ready to ensure that property owners and tenants are following the rules that require the proper trash disposal, delivery of clean, safe, dwelling units, and compliance with parking regulations.”

Inspectors will conduct walkthroughs of areas heavily populated with students including but not limited to Allston, Brighton, the Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill, and Beacon Hill. While canvassing these areas, inspectors will distribute informational flyers, offer on the spot inspections, and answer questions related to City services.

The City encourages students to avoid used furniture and to notify their landlord immediately in the event of a suspected infestation. In addition, information pertaining to rodent control can be found here and questions regarding the housing code can be found here.

The Boston Transportation Department will be implementing on-street parking restrictions on streets in Allston, Fenway, Mission Hill, and Roxbury to help provide parking spaces for vehicles being used by new residents and students moving into those areas. In addition, on-street parking restrictions signage will be posted in affected neighborhoods. The City encourages residents, students, and families to pay attention to posted signs. For more information on street restrictions, visit boston.gov/moving.

Bluebikes is Boston’s public bike share system. With more than 400 stations and 4000 bikes, it's a fast and convenient way to get around the Greater Boston area. Many of Boston's colleges and universities provide discounts on annual passes for students, faculty, and staff. Students are encouraged to check with their university's transportation office to see if they are eligible. More information is available at boston.gov/bluebikes. For more information on biking safely in Boston, visit boston.gov/boston-by-bike.

The Public Works Code Enforcement Division will be issuing citations for the improper storage of household trash. Residents are asked to place their trash and recycling on the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, or set it out the night before after 5:00 p.m. Trash trucks will be circulating through key student move-in neighborhoods to collect discarded items that have been illegally placed on the curb.

Due to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ban, mattresses and box springs are no longer collected curbside as part of routine trash collection. Residents are required to make an appointment for pick-up by calling 311. The residential mattress program does not service buildings with seven units or more. Those residents should consult with their property manager to learn the proper protocol to recycle their mattress.

Household furniture can be left curbside on your scheduled pick-up day. Items such as televisions, air conditioners and refrigerators require a special pick-up. To schedule an appointment, contact 311. New residents are strongly encouraged to download the City’s free Trash Day app at: boston.gov/trash-day. Residents can view their collection schedules, set reminders, and search a directory of hundreds of household items to find out the right way to dispose of them.

Students are encouraged to visit boston.gov/moving for more information regarding parking restrictions and permits, trash removal and restrictions, and rental requirements.