Local bank donates to help raise awareness around human trafficking
The Union Bank Company supports She Has A Name
Thanks to the continued generosity of The Union Bank Co. we can educate more kids about how to avoid exploitation that leads to human trafficking”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each month, The Union Bank Company donates time and money to Ohio nonprofit organizations as a part of their ongoing mission to give back to the communities they love. For the month of August, The Union Bank Co. and its employees supported She Has A Name in Columbus.
— Courtney Schmackers, Executive Director of She Has A Name
She Has A Name, a local Columbus nonprofit, provides support to those impacted by human trafficking. The nonprofit offers educational programming that equips people with the understanding of what human trafficking is and why it happens, additionally, it helps people care for those affected and gets them involved in the movement. She Has A Name puts people affected by human trafficking first and believes that the value of human life is what is most important.
This August, The Union Bank Co. donated $3000 in support of the efforts of She Has A Name. This donation funds the educational programming and survivor resources provided by She Has A Name, and in turn, supports the city of Columbus and surrounding areas.
“Thanks to the continued generosity of The Union Bank Co. we can educate more kids about how to avoid exploitation that leads to human trafficking,” Courtney Schmackers, Executive Director of She Has A Name said. “We are grateful for this partnership that enables us to realize our vision to care for all those impacted, Schmackers continued."
To donate and learn more about She Has A Name visit: https://shehasaname.org/
***
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com. Member FDIC
###
Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 740-624-2983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube