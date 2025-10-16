FTD Solutions CEO Slava Libman to deliver keynote at IEEE DTDA 2025

Speech to explore the indispensable role of water in semiconductors and its connection to global sustainability

Water is not just a constraint, it’s a catalyst for innovation and a driver of global sustainability” — Slava Libman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slava Libman, CEO of FTD Solutions Inc., will deliver a keynote address titled “The Hidden Thread: Water as the Lifeblood of the Semiconductor Age” at the inaugural IEEE Device Technologies for Diversified Applications (DTDA) 2025 conference, taking place October 20-22, in Sendai, Japan.As the first international event of its kind under the IEEE Electron Devices Society, DTDA 2025 will bring together global leaders across device technology and application domains to spark cross-disciplinary innovation and collaboration.In his keynote, Libman will highlight the indispensable, yet often overlooked, role of water in the semiconductor industry. A state-of-the-art fabrication facility can rival that of a city of one million people.“Water is not just a constraint, it’s a catalyst for innovation and a driver of global sustainability,” said Libman. “The industry has a unique responsibility and opportunity to transform water from its greatest vulnerability into a source of operational predictability.”The keynote will explore how semiconductor facilities can shift from reactive operations to Insight-Driven Ops™, using advanced monitoring, digital twins, and AI-enabled systems to anticipate risks, lock in proven solutions, and ensure uptime even under volatile water conditions.Libman’s keynote will also place semiconductor water use in the broader context of global trends, including scarcity, flooding, pollution, and climate variability. These challenges not only threaten communities worldwide but also amplify risks across fragile semiconductor supply chains.With facilities now designed as “circularity-first” systems — where water reuse is not optional but mission-critical — Libman will emphasize the importance of system resilience and strategic water management as prerequisites for future industry growth.FTD Solutions brings unique expertise to this conversation through its Active Water Management™ approach, enabling industrial facilities, especially in water-intensive sectors like semiconductors, food and beverage, and oil and gas, to move beyond reactive operations. By integrating technical, operational and strategic perspectives, FTD helps customers turn water from their greatest vulnerability into a source of resilience and competitive advantage.***About FTD Solutions:FTD Solutions helps manufacturers address critical water challenges including scarcity, sustainability, and compliance through Active Water Management™. By combining system-wide modeling software, expert insight, and technology partnerships, FTD drives water reduction and reuse while balancing environmental goals with operational efficiency and cost performance. Learn more at ftdsolutions.net.###

