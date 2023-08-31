Experience the Unforgettable 'This Is Jesus' Concert Tour - A Celebration of Love, Unity, and Inspiration
'This Is Jesus' is an amazing opportunity to connect with audiences on a deeper level. Music has the power to transcend boundaries ... I am grateful to be a part of this incredible journey.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated concert tour featuring the new hit song "This Is Jesus" is set to captivate audiences in eight different cities this fall and Christmas. This inspiring concert and worship event brings together multiple award-winning artists for an evening of song, worship, prayer, and love unlike any other musical experience. The artists take the stage together to perform the upbeat new song "This Is Jesus" to open and close the show, beautifully bookending an unforgettable evening.
— Jordan Smith
To celebrate the upcoming tour, organizers are excited to announce a special 25% off discount code, GRACE, available this Labor Day weekend for the shows in Detroit and Cleveland. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness a truly transformative musical experience that celebrates love, unity, and the spirit of Jesus.
TOUR DATES AND ARTISTS:
Michael W. Smith, Jordin Sparks, and Jordan Smith
Detroit, MI | Sept. 15
Cleveland, OH | Sept. 16
Tauren Wells, Katy Nichole, and Jordan Smith
Cincinnati, OH | Dec. 1
Evansville, IN | Dec. 2
Shreveport, LA | Dec. 7
Nashville, TN | Dec. 9
Dallas, TX | Dec. 11
Beaumont, TX | Dec.13
Written by the creative team of Tyler Castleton, McKay Crockett, and Staci Peters, the song "This Is Jesus" was specifically crafted to bring communities together to break down barriers and unite in celebration of love and unity. The song has had a tremendous impact on audiences around the world, creating a space where people from all walks of life can come together, appreciate their shared values, and celebrate the power of love.
The emotional connection between the song and audiences has been beautifully showcased in a lively and heartwarming YouTube video that has gained significant attention online. The video captures the essence of the shared experiences and profound reactions of concertgoers as they connect with the lyrics and melodies of "This Is Jesus." It serves as a testament to the song's ability to touch hearts and foster a sense of unity among diverse communities.
Joining the lineup of talented performing artists is the acclaimed Jordan Smith, winner of season 9 of The Voice, who expressed his excitement about being part of a global celebration of Jesus. Smith stated, "Being part of 'This Is Jesus' is an amazing opportunity to connect with audiences on a deeper level. Music has the power to transcend boundaries and touch hearts, and I am grateful to be a part of this incredible journey."
In addition to the mesmerizing performances, the "This Is Jesus" concert series is committed to giving back to the community. This year, festival organizers will be presenting a special award honoring individuals in each city of the tour who exemplify the attributes of Jesus and deserve to be recognized. The award serves as a testament to the concert series' dedication to fostering positive change and inspiring others to make a difference.
For more information about the "This Is Jesus" concert tour, including ticket sales, tour dates, and locations, visit ThisIsJesus.tix.to/info. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness a truly transformative musical experience that celebrates love, unity, and the spirit of Jesus.
About "This Is Jesus":
"This Is Jesus" is an inspiring concert and worship event that gathers multiple award-winning artists onto the same stage for an evening of song, worship, prayer, and love. It is a celebration of love, unity, and the spirit of Jesus, bringing together diverse communities to appreciate shared values and the power of music to touch hearts. For more information about the concert tour, visit ThisIsJesus.live.
Michelle Moore
Moore PR
michelle@mooreprgroup.com
THIS IS JESUS feat. Jordan Smith (Official Music Video)