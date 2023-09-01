Kleinschmidt Pleased to Announce the NHA will be a new partner for the Ear to the River Hydropower Industry Report
Report developed through partnership with the Hydropower Foundation and the Ontario Waterpower Association
Collecting this insight via the survey in an efficient ‘bite-sized’ manner and then compiling it into key takeaways gives us all – literally -- an “ear” to industry views and needs.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that the National Hydropower Association (NHA) will be joining the team that directs and conducts the 2023 Ear to the River Hydropower Industry Survey. NHA joins the survey project’s founding partners the Hydropower Foundation and the Ontario Waterpower Association.
— Marla Barnes, NHA vice president of member and industry engagements.
The Ear to the River survey project was started in 2021 as a way to collect industry priorities and views. The resulting collection and summary of the survey results can aid in understanding the future direction of the North American hydropower industry.
Going forward, instead of a single survey, the Ear to the River project has adopted a “pulse survey” format with seasonal short surveys conducted throughout the year on specific topics of interest to the industry. The results of these pulse surveys will be compiled and made public as they come in with a report of all survey results in early 2024.
Tim Oakes, who leads this effort for Kleinschmidt, notes: “We’re thrilled to have NHA as a new partner in the Ear to the River survey project to help provide a deeper understanding of the needs of the future of the North American hydro industry.”
“The first two years of conducting this survey and compiling the results demonstrated the value this information has in helping legislators and clean energy policy makers and regulators understand the possibilities and the challenges for conventional hydro, pumped storage, and marine energy in North America. With a new format and NHA’s involvement, we think this survey will be even more timely and relevant going forward,” Oakes said.
“Listening to those who are working every day in this industry is vital to better understand their challenges and needs, as well as what they view as opportunities,” says Marla Barnes, NHA vice president of member and industry engagements.
“Collecting this insight via the survey in an efficient ‘bite-sized’ manner and then compiling it into key takeaways gives us all – literally -- an “ear” to industry views and needs. NHA is committed to using the survey results to help us better communicate – with quantitative and qualitative data -- the industry’s needs during our engagements with legislators, regulators, and policy makers,” Barnes says.
The 2022 report is available for download free of charge by visiting: https://info.kleinschmidtgroup.com/eartotheriver-results
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About the National Hydropower Association
The National Hydropower Association (NHA) is a nonprofit national association dedicated exclusively to preserving and expanding clean, renewable, affordable hydropower and marine energy. NHA connects employees of its more than 300 member organizations with other hydropower professionals, build relationships, and facilitate business; informs and provides insights to member organizations and the entire hydropower community about timely policy and industry developments; and advocates to preserve and expand hydropower in all its forms.
About the Hydropower Foundation
The Hydropower Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to meeting the challenge of climate change by preparing the next generation of waterpower professionals. The Foundation actively engages and serves this clean energy source by supporting work in education, research, and workforce development. Its mission is to develop a waterpower workforce through programs that provide future workers with knowledge and opportunities in the industry through focused education, research, and experience. Additionally, the Hydropower Foundation has the vision of a waterpower workforce that is robust, welcoming, educated, environmentally focused and reflects the regional communities' diversity. Areas of focus include environmental conservation; water management; workforce development including diversity, equity, and justice; research; operational optimization; and technological advancement. For more information, check out our website at www.hydrofoundation.org.
About Ontario Waterpower Association
The Ontario Waterpower Association (OWA) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization promoting the sustainable development of waterpower resources in Ontario. Since 2001 the OWA has been representing the common and collective interests of the waterpower industry and advancing waterpower in Ontario. The Association is the voice for over 150 member companies and is committed to sustaining and enhancing Ontario’s existing waterpower assets and to providing new opportunities for waterpower development and industry growth across the province.
