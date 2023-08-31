Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,855 in the last 365 days.

DHEC’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Aug. 31, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is ending its expanded hours of the Care Line at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.  

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Care Line will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.  

DHEC’s Care Line helps women and their families find critical health care services that they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. You can learn more here and call the Care Line at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (472-3432)

DHEC encourages residents to follow it’s after the storm tips to stay safe. You can also call one of DHEC’s hotlines below for help or visit scdhec.gov/idalia or scemd.org for more information. 
 

Hotlines

Dams Emergency Response: 803-898-1939 
Call if you have an emergency that needs immediate attention at a DHEC regulated dam.

Private Well: 888-761-5989 
Answers questions and provides help to private well owners

Mold: 888-815-3509 
While DHEC does not perform remediation for mold, residents can receive resources and speak to a DHEC representative who can help answer questions and provide advice. 

###

You just read:

DHEC’s Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more