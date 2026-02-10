TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 13 New Measles Cases, Bringing Outbreak total to 933, Case in Lancaster County and Upstate School Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 10, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 13 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 933.

There are currently 235 people in quarantine and six in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 5.

DPH has also confirmed a case of measles in a Lancaster County resident. DPH is still investigating the source of exposure for this case. No public exposures related to this case have been identified in South Carolina. Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Measles Dashboard for public exposures in North Carolina.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Libertas Academy (nine individuals in quarantine) and Inman Intermediate (fewer than five individuals in quarantine). Additionally, individuals remain in quarantine from Lyman Elementary School (23 individuals in quarantine).

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination to the public at no cost on:

Friday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 34 Blackstock Road, Inman

Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 876 cases:

Under 5: 245

5-17: 594

18+: 80

Unknown: 14

Vaccination status:

859 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 25 vaccinated, and 29 unknown.

