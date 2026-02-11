DPH Encourages the Gift of Heart and Lung Health for Valentine’s Day: Quit Nicotine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) encourages South Carolinians to show love to their heart, their lungs, and their loved ones by quitting nicotine products.

Smoking is a major risk factor for cardiovascular (heart) disease, and data shows cigarette smokers have a 70% greater chance of dying of heart disease than nonsmokers. Secondhand smoke from smoking also causes heart attacks and severe asthma attacks in non-smokers. In fact, non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke are 25-30% more likely to develop heart disease.

While the connection between cigarette smoke and cardiovascular disease is well known, growing research shows that vaping nicotine can cause similar heart damage to smoking. Nicotine in any form increases your heart rate and raises your blood pressure, putting more strain on your heart and increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Additionally, smoking and vaping weaken and damage lungs, which decreases your body’s ability to receive oxygen, and also make your lungs more susceptible to severe disease from respiratory viruses and bacteria. Smoking tobacco also significantly increases the risk of lung cancer.

“Quitting nicotine has immediate and long-term health benefits—and not just for the person using the tobacco product but for their loved ones, as well,” said Katy Wynne, SC Tobacco Quitline and Cessation program manager. “We want to remind people about free quit support options here in South Carolina that can protect health and add years to your life.”

Quitting tobacco improves mental health, strengthens the immune system and protects against chronic diseases, especially heart disease, type 2 diabetes and multiple types of cancer. Research shows that people who quit nicotine report reduced feelings of depression, anxiety and stress, especially among youth and young adults who stop vaping.

Quitting is also associated with overall improved mood and quality of life. Just 20 minutes after quitting, heart rate and blood pressure begin to improve and lung inflammation decreases. And quitting smoking and/or vaping clears the air for everyone, protecting family and friends from dangerous secondhand smoke and toxic vape aerosol.

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage. Callers can receive personalized quit plans, access to text and web-based support, printed guides and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges (if eligible). Services are available in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and pregnant women.

The SC Tobacco Quitline also offers free nicotine vaping quit support for youth and young adults through Live Vape Free. LiveVapeFree.com provides free text-based coaching, podcasts, videos, and interactive online content to increase your chance of quitting nicotine successfully.

“Quitting nicotine and working to ensure you live a longer and healthier life is the best gift you can give to yourself and your loved ones this Valentine’s Day,” said Wynne. “Resources are available to anyone in need of help, and we encourage all South Carolinians to use them.”

To learn more about the SC Tobacco Quitline and available resources, visit quitnowsc.org. For more information on preventing heart disease, visit DPH’s heart disease webpage.

