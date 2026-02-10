Submit Release
SC Medical Control Committee to Meet Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Feb. 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Thunder and Goose Platter roads in Batesburg-Leesville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

