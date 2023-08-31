Fremont County DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving enforcement over Labor Day weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Friday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 4.

DUI task force members remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and avoid driving impaired.

The newly-formed Dubois Police Department has joined the county DUI task force. Chief Sean Hampton is leading the Dubois department and is prioritizing traffic safety in Dubois. Hampton and the Dubois Police Department remind Fremont County citizens and visitors to "enjoy the holiday responsibly and make a plan before you pop a can."

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

Through July, 23 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Fremont County, with two alcohol-related fatalities. Through July 2022, there had been 20 alcohol-related crashes and two alcohol-related fatalities.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

