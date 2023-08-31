Respect My Region Nominated For “Social Content Creator of The Year” Emjays International Cannabis Award At MJBizCon
Respect My Region has been nominated for “Social Content Creator of The Year" at the first ever Emjays cannabis industry award show during MJBizCon.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), a Seattle-based award-winning, media, music, cannabis, and technology company, is pleased to announce the company’s nomination for “Social Content Creator of The Year” category at the first ever Emjays International Cannabis award show during MJBizCon.
Hosted by Farechild, powered by AVD, and officially in partnership with the world’s largest cannabis industry trade show, MJBizCon, the Emjays will feature select cannabis influencer celebrities announcing winners for their first ever awards show on November 30th at the iconic Pearl Theater at the Palms Resort & Casino.
After sorting through thousands of cannabis industry members, Farechild and The Emjays have released the official nominations for the inaugural ceremony. The Emjays will now gather votes from the general public and a trusted media council to ultimately decide who is worthy to take home an Emjay.
According to Mitch Pfeifer and Joey Brabo, the company’s two owners, “Respect My Region’s content has reached over 250 million individuals in 2022-2023. YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok, LinkedIn, Twitter, Twitch, and RMR’s website, all regularly publish a combination of the brand’s original podcast content along with curated posts from RMR journalists and other creators on each social platform. We very much appreciate the nomination and look forward to publishing much more content the rest of the year”
The Respect My Region team greatly appreciates all of the support, love, and inspiration.
Vote and support RMR using the link here: https://bit.ly/45Imwme
About Respect My Region:
Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services to the music, technology, and cannabis industries.
