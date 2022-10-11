Respect My Region Launches 7G ‘Legacy Smalls’ Cannabis Products In California
Respect My Region launches 'Legacy Smalls' cannabis product in California grown by The Cure Company.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), a Seattle-based award-winning, media, music, cannabis, and technology company, is pleased to announce the debut of their first cannabis consumer products in the United States, Legacy Smalls. The Legacy Smalls product line officially debuted in California with two strains, Dedication OG and Gelato Octane. Legacy Smalls features seven grams of premium indoor grown cannabis flower cultivated by award-winning Los Angeles legacy cannabis brand, The Cure Company.
“I started selling cannabis over 15 years ago. While in school for business, I created a distribution network, portfolio of cultivators, and a book of business with the majority of my customers buying a quarter ounce at a time at least once week. A decade later I’m back in cannabis and am excited to provide a product grown by legacy cultivators and built for the real smokers.” said Mitch Pfeifer, Founder, and CEO of Respect My Region. “This year and next we look forward to launching a variety of flower products alongside our partners at Market Run Delivery, Pivot Distribution, and The Cure Company.”
“Coming up with this product line wasn’t easy. I probably called Mitch 50 times in the last four years and spit out 100+ really bad brand names.” said Joey Brabo, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of Respect My Region. “One day Mitch and I were talking and it just kind of hit us that we had to rock something with legacy in it. Legacy Smalls, the name, describes our cannabis perfectly, and it gives us the flexibility to curate great flower from different legacy farms all over the world. In this case, starting off with The Cure Company is a dream come true for me.”
Respect My Region’s Legacy Smalls products are available for sale to licensed California cannabis retailers for $16 per seven gram unit. This first launch features two strains of flower with 30.46% THC for Dedication OG and 34.36% THC for Gelato Octane. Additional product and strain announcements will be published monthly on the Respect My Region website.
The Respect My Region’s Legacy Smalls products are packaged in Santa Ana by Marché Company LLC and tested by woman-owned and operated Green Leaf Lab in Sacramento, CA.
The Legacy Smalls 7G units are available for purchase in-person at six retail dispensary locations and two cannabis delivery services in Southern and Central California.
The Valley Pure retail chain will offer Legacy Smalls at the company’s three locations in Farmersville, Lemoore, and Lindsay. Customers near Santa Barbara, CA can visit Cal Green Medical in Goleta for both strains. For Los Angeles, Legacy Smalls are available at Mother Nature’s Remedy in Woodland Hills. In Long Beach, LB Collective offers both strains at just $40 with tax included.
Respect My Region’s partner delivery services, Green Lion Delivery in Inglewood, and Market Run Delivery in Santa Ana, offer quick, easy, and discreet cannabis delivery to Greater Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and Orange County.
For more information, or to place an order, please contact Joey Brabo via phone at 206.488.3838. or email at Joey@RespectMyRegion.com.
About Respect My Region:
Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services to the music, technology, and cannabis industries.
