Respect My Region and House of Cultivar Debut ‘7 Days A Week’ Strain At Select Dispensaries In Washington State
Respect My Region, House of Cultivar, and Fountainhead Seeds Launch 3.5G Premium Cannabis Flower Eighths in Washington i502 Cannabis Market.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), House of Cultivar, and Fountainhead Seeds, three Seattle-based cannabis companies, are pleased to announce the debut of their first collaborative cannabis product in Washington State, the ‘7 Days A Week’ 3.5 gram ultra premium indoor flower eighth.
This strain, and limited release product, comes included as part of the House of Cultivar “Headhunters” Pheno Hunt collection and features parent genetics, Gelato 41, OG Kush, and in-house breeding with Fountainhead Seed’s “Disco’ strain.
The 7 Days A Week product features proprietary genetics and is grown indoors at House of Cultivar’s state-of-the-art cultivation facility in the Sodo district of downtown Seattle. The flower comes inside a glass jar with a black, silver, and blue metallic label, an air-tight freshness seal with a black lid, and is packaged in a matte-black box that folds open to reveal the story behind the collaboration.
“Anything that goes into our Fountainhead Seeds is based on our headwaters diesel lineage. That started with Sour Diesel and OG Kush and followed a process of population outcrossing for over ten years before we even started to introduce new strains to the mix. We then brought a Black Lime strain to the mix to bring some new things flavor wise. From there we crossed it to everything, Wedding Cake, etc. This has led to a lot of the new strains we’ve dropped over the last year and one of those ended up catching the attention of Cookies and became their Disco strain”, said Jason Hutto, Founder and CEO at House of Cultivar. “Before Cookies had chosen that pheno, we were exploring this pheno hunt with RMR and they really liked what it brought to the 41OG cut. Being that Gelato is popular and the Disco is something new, it kind of ties both worlds of the current standard of hype with a new twist.”
“Bringing a cannabis product to Washington has been the goal for a long time. We approached Jason and the House of Cultivar team a while back about a collab and were stoked they were interested.” said Mitch Pfeifer, Founder, and CEO of Respect My Region. “These guys obviously crush when it comes to quality and flavors that I unbiasedly consume but they also have an elite-level understanding of tissue culture and genetics. This gave us the opportunity to not only explore a quality end product but also help bring something completely new to the market. Over the last two years we’ve looked at genetics, sponged up information, and got to intimately look at different strains and flavors. Being able to play with some of our favorite genetics in OG Kush and Gelato was really icing on the cake.”
“Yeah, 100%, the Cultivar team has a really unique blend of experience, vision, innovation, science, and a proven history of success in the Washington market. Said Joey Brabo, Chief Operations Officer at Respect My Region. “We’re hoping to do collaborations like this with the House of Cultivar team and then expand into other markets where it makes sense too.”
The House of Cultivar, Fountainhead Seeds, and Respect My Region Limited Release 7 Days A Week 3.5G Eighths are available for sale at 23 licensed Washington State cannabis retailers for $65 per 3.5G unit.
This first launch features 400 units of premium indoor flower and is only available in Washington State at the following retailers: The Bakeree, Clear Choice, A Greener Today, HypeHerbally, Clutch, The Reef, The Root Cellar, Cascade Kropz, Cinder, Green Light Spokane, KushMart South, Toker Friendly, Novel Tree, Dockside Cannabis, and Euphorium.
About Respect My Region:
Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to hyper local music and cannabis culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing, management, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services to the music, technology, and cannabis industries.
About House of Cultivar:
To cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.
