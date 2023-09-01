Gianna Branca Releases Debut EP "Just Thinking About You"
The five-song Pop-influenced EP includes two new original singles, "Why?" and "superstitious," and is now available at all digital stores.
I remember getting my heart broken at 17 and everybody telling me that 'it would pass quickly' and I'd 'get over it.' But the pain was SO real, so all-encompassing, and it wasn't going away.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, Gianna Branca has released three original singles, including "isn't it," "Self-Sabotage," and "conversation," which was accompanied by a "sad girl remix" earlier this year. To close out this initial debut body of work, Branca is tying a bow around her three published singles and adding two additional never-before-heard tunes, including "Why?," and "superstitious," in her debut EP titled "Just Thinking About You," which was released today on all digital platforms.
— Gianna Branca
"Just Thinking About You" was independently released under Gianna Branca Music, LLC, with the support of label service and artist development partners Dani N Thompson and DNT Entertainment. Four of the five songs on the EP were produced by OC Hit and mixed and mastered by Daniel Martz, with the exception of the latest original single, "isn't it," which was produced by Mikalya Schawel.
Gianna Branca's new release "Why?,"' is an evocative ballad that challenges the misconception that youthful heartache is less significant, recounting her personal experience of the loss of love as a teen. Its soul-baring composition resonates with young and old alike, and its poignant lyrics open a dialogue about the authenticity of teen heartbreak, fostering empathy for those navigating its turbulent waters. The haunting blend of piano, synth, drums, and strings supports the raw vulnerability of the vocal performance and heartfelt lyrics.
In a world that often encourages us to move on quickly, "Why?" asks us to pause and embrace the ache that accompanies lost love. Branca's refusal to dilute her emotions or discount her experience is an anthem for young hearts grappling with heartbreak's tumultuous aftermath. "Why?," was written by Gianna Branca, produced by Nick Stone for OC Hit, vocally produced by Thomas Barsoe, and mixed/ mastered by Daniel Martz. The song's production values seamlessly intertwine with the emotional weight of the performance.
"I feel like lots of times we are taught to accept teenage heartache as 'less real' and 'fleeting.' I remember getting my heart broken at 17 and everybody telling me that 'it would pass quickly' and I'd 'get over it.' But the pain was SO real, so all-encompassing, and it wasn't going away. So, that's 'Why?;' the exploration of how real a teen heartbreak can be, even though you're young. That's probably why it hurts so much more."
- Gianna Branca
The final song on the EP, "superstitious” was written by Gianna Branca in collaboration with Gabrielle Leigh Neeley. The song celebrates the unwavering support of loved ones, and its enchanting melodies reflect the beauty of solid bonds. It captures the essence of embracing both the endearing and quirky traits of those who uplift us and immortalizes the unique bond shared with a parent, illuminating the profound impact of their influence. “Superstitious” was produced by Robbie Dean, vocally produced by Thomas Barsoe and was mixed/mastered by Daniel Martz.
In a world that often emphasizes surface appearances, "superstitious" stands as an anthem to the authentic connections that enrich our lives. As listeners immerse themselves in the song's lyrics, they're reminded of the individuals who've etched an indelible mark on their hearts. Branca's musical prowess doesn't just entertain; it creates a space for reflection, gratitude, and recognition of the people who've shaped our journey. "Superstitious" urges us to embrace the essence of love, loyalty, and the beautifully imperfect connections that make life truly meaningful.
"'Superstitious' is a song dedicated to showing love for the people who always have your back. For me, it's about my parents, but it speaks to any bond that is so strong and beautiful in that way. This song is about loving the good, the bad, and the ugly in the people who pick you up whenever you fall." - Gianna Branca
For more information about Gianna Branca, please visit www.giannabranca.com and check out her social profiles below. Gianna is available for interviews and media appearances. Please contact DNT Entertainment for inquiries.
"Just Thinking About You" (UPC: 197994320495)
Listen Now: https://ffm.to/giannabranca_ep_jtau
EP Track List
"conversation" (ISRC: QZHNC2263039)
"Self-Sabotage" (ISRC: QZNWW2295891)
"isn't it" (QZNWR2322796)
"Why?" (QZRP52365589)
"superstitious" (QZRP52365591)
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3UQ4Ax54DMClVOPJDbpH8F?si=WT6zJ_dPS5Gc6zAT0sXeNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gianna.branca/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjegrKnaglY2g9eFIvwoiDA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gianna.branca
More About Gianna Branca:
Gianna Branca is an American pop singer-songwriter, actor, and performer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the summer of 2022, Gianna launched her independent label, Gianna Branca Music, LLC, with the support of her family and her artist development team at DNT Entertainment while also pursuing a degree in Musical Theatre Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia. She has released three original singles, "conversation," "Self-Sabatoge," and "isn't it," as well as a "conversation - sad girl remix" between July 2022 and July 2023. Gianna's debut EP, "Just Thinking About You," was released on September 1, 2023. Branca uses her music as an outlet for her feelings and thoughts, similar to that of a journal, and she makes a point of being unapologetically honest in her songwriting. She hopes that people will connect with the lyrics and melodies in her songs and the stories they tell.
