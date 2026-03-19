Emilia Vaughn Supports Nour Khodr at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles

Emilia Vaughn supporting Nour Khodr at Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles 3.19.26

Emilia Vaughn returns to the stage with an intimate LA set, supporting Nour Khodr as he launches his debut North American headline tour.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emilia Vaughn returns to the stage tonight in Los Angeles for her first live performance of 2026, delivering an intimate, stripped-back acoustic duo set at the Teragram Ballroom . This show marks the official launch of Nour Khodr debut North American headline tour.Emilia will perform an intimate acoustic duo set offering fans a raw, emotionally resonant interpretation of her original catalog, including new songs that have not been released. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with Vaughn taking the stage at 8:45 PM.Event DetailsDate: March 19, 2026Venue: Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CAVIP Experience: 6:00 PMDoors: 7:00 PMSummer Victoria: 8:00 PMEmilia Vaughn: 8:45 PMNour Khodr: 9:30 PMGet Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/090064359616B3CA?utm_source=hoobe&utm_medium=social The performance arrives at a pivotal moment in Vaughn’s ascent. Following a breakout 2025, she won Best Alternative at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) for her single “Draw on My Jeans,” solidifying her reputation as one of alternative pop’s most compelling emerging voices.Continuing that momentum into 2026, Vaughn has received two nominations at the 25th Annual San Diego Music Awards for Best Pop Artist and Best Music Video for her viral single, “Rock Music, Girl Secrets.” Voting is now open through March 31, with fans able to cast votes daily at sandiegomusicawards.com.More About Emilia Vaughn:Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California, celebrated for her emotionally raw storytelling, cinematic production style, and genre-defying sound. With the support of label partner DNT Entertainment and distribution through The Orchard (a Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary), she has released over a dozen original songs, including her debut EP, eighteen. Her music has charted on All Access’s “What’s in Store,” earned national radio play, including Top 40 and SiriusXM’s Train Tracks, and garnered over 100,000 YouTube subscribers.Her viral single “Rock Music, Girl Secrets” debuted at #7 on Tidal’s Chill Pop, landed on Apple Music’s New in Alternative, and received a YouTube Creator Award. Emilia’s latest single, “Limbo,” a Berklee-led production featuring GRAMMY-winner Matt Rollings, earned a Best Original Song nomination at the 2025 HIMA Awards. She also received additional nominations in the Alternative and Pop categories, ultimately winning the Alternative Award for “Draw on My Jeans.” Emilia’s music and videos have been featured by MTV, AXS TV, Nick Music, and various global film festivals. Through her artistry, Emilia is on a mission to reduce the stigma around mental health and create a community rooted in authenticity and connection.Website: https://www.emiliavaughn.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emiliavaughn/?hl=en Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VgJ0UD0zECXTaxPsEpbwk YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLQifXOrZdhGCy3rjDfXI_g More About Nour Khodr:Nour Khodr has been in the music scene since the age of four, beginning with piano before expanding into guitar by age seven and performing at venues including Disney’s EPCOT in Orlando, Florida. He later honed his vocal skills as a lead soloist in a competitive a cappella group, participating in ICCA competitions before being scouted for NBC’s The Voice. Transitioning into his solo career, Khodr quickly gained traction with his breakout single “ACE,” which has amassed over 1 billion views on TikTok, propelling him into the global spotlight. Since then, he has collaborated with notable artists including Sean Kingston, Austin Mahone, Tory Lanez, Spencer Sutherland, Crash Adams, and Emblem3, establishing himself as a rising force in pop music.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nourkhodrr Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nourkhodrr/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4EeO0CsWtsMhIYQfu3M7rw YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NourKhodrr For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact DNT Entertainment.

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