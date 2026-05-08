ERIIN Announces Debut Single 'Galaxy' – A High-Energy Electropop Anthem of Limitless Ambition

ERIIN - Galaxy ERIIN - Galaxy (Album Art) ERIIN - Galaxy - Photo By: Savanna Ruedy

“Galaxy,” the debut single from rising electropop artist ERIIN, delivers motivation, bold vocals, and infectious energy, out now everywhere.

I hope listeners believe in themselves and their dreams more after listening to ‘Galaxy,’ realizing that their potential is limitless.” — ERIIN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising electropop artist ERIIN officially steps into the spotlight with her debut single, “ Galaxy ,” a high-energy electronic pop anthem about owning your dreams, trusting your vision, and refusing to shrink yourself to fit someone else’s limited perspective. Marking her first official release under a development and distribution deal with DNT Entertainment , supported by The Orchard/Sony, “Galaxy” introduces ERIIN as a bold new voice in electropop music.Produced by Rain Pollock and recorded at the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production in Santa Monica, “Galaxy” blends infectious, electronic-driven production with soaring, commanding vocals. Written by Erin Schumacher (ERIIN), Elle Baez, Rain Pollock, and Shakale Davis, the track is fully electronic in its production, delivering sleek pop intensity with motivational power. Described in five words as energetic, motivational, catchy, empowering, and sassy, the song captures both confidence and ambition in equal measure.At its core, “Galaxy” is an anthem of self-belief. As a young woman who moved away from her home in Fountain Hills, Arizona at 18 to pursue her dreams, ERIIN channels her journey into a fearless declaration of independence. The song speaks directly to doubters and naysayers, delivering a confident message: there is no dream too big, and no vision too bold. With lyrics like “I’m dreaming like there’s nothing too far,” ERIIN reclaims her space and encourages listeners to do the same.“This song is very special to me,” ERIIN shares. “It is an anthem of following my dreams and carving my path as a young artist.” She adds, “I hope listeners believe in themselves and their dreams more after listening to ‘Galaxy,’ realizing that their potential is limitless.”ERIIN entered the writing process wanting bold, soaring vocals paired with big pop production. When her collaborators introduced the concept of a track called “Galaxy,” it immediately resonated. The idea expanded naturally, building into a polished anthem designed for motivation, confidence, and stepping fully into your own world.Visually, the single embraces a cosmic concept inspired by the infinity of the universe. The album artwork was creatively directed by Courtney Paige Nelson and ERIIN, and shot by Savanna Ruedy, capturing a universe-themed aesthetic that mirrors the song’s message of limitless potential.Track DetailsListen Now: https://ffm.to/eriin_galaxy Song Title: GalaxyWritten by: Erin Schumacher, Elle Baez, Rain Pollock, and Shakale DavisProduced by: Rain PollockAudio ISRC Code: QM4TX2674311Audio UPC Code: 820200438102For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.About ERIIN:Electropop artist ERIIN made her official debut in the spring of 2026 following a development and distribution deal with DNT Entertainment, supported by The Orchard/Sony.Based in Los Angeles, ERIIN developed her sound at the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production under the mentorship of internationally acclaimed production duo Stargate and veteran music executive Chris Anokute. She is also mentored by Dani Thompson at DNT Entertainment, helping shape both her artistic brand and commercial positioning.Originally from Fountain Hills, Arizona, ERIIN began performing at age three and grew into songwriting as a natural extension of her artistry, guided by a focused creative mission: to deliver empowering, high-impact electropop that blends intensity with accessibility.Influenced by pop artists such as Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding, and Ariana Grande, ERIIN combines sleek electronic production, commanding hooks, and confidence-driven lyricism.With her debut singles launching in 2026, ERIIN is positioned as a compelling new force in electropop music. Her music resonates with young women seeking to rise above societal expectations and become the best versions of themselves.Connect with ERIINWebsite: https://www.eriinofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eriinmusic/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eriinmusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eriinmusic

From Vision to Reality… ERIIN’s ‘Galaxy’ Photo Shoot BTS

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