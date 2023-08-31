Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 31-September 6, 2023
ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 330 between Log Miles 1.6 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
BLOUNT COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 9 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 between SR 115 and SR 33: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary
lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various
times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between US 19E and Roan Mountain State Park: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between SR 63 and Tiprell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
COCKE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 near Lehigh Road: SR 32
(US 25W) is closed near Lehigh Road due to continued
deterioration of the roadway. Crews will install two rows of soil nails to
provide additional stability in the area of roadway cracking for the safety of
the motoring public. This road closure is
expected to be in place through Thursday, August 31, 2023. Once stabilization
is complete, the roadway will be restored to its current one lane of traffic
with a temporary traffic signal. Motorists
should follow signed detour. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution
in this area as workers will be present.
COCKE COUNTY, SR 35
between Old SR 35 and Cloud Way:
Motorists
should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m.
to 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers
present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
GRAINGER COUNTY, SR 61
between SR 1 and Knox County Line:
Motorists
should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m.
to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers
present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 26 and
26.5: On
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 through Thursday, September 7, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary
lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as
crews perform roadside work activities. Motorists
should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this
area.
GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between Log Miles 13.5 and 16.4: Motorists
should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing
project. Motorists should be alert for workers
present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this
area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed
conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on
or before April 30, 2024.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92
between Dumplin Valley Road and US 11E: Motorists
should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6
p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists
should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution
in this area.
JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles
0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between
the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this
area.
KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near
Mile Marker 382: On
Thursday, August 31, 2023, motorists
should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m.
and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance
activities. Motorists should be alert
for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near
Mile Marker 386: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning through this
overhead sign replacement project. Motorists
should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution
in this area.
KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near
Mile Marker 388.4: On
Thursday, August 31, 2023, motorists
should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m.
and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East
and West between Mile Markers 5.5 and 9.0: Motorists
should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of
7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two
between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization
project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists
should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme
caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html
KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should
be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m.
and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.
Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115
Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary
lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution
as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html
KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115
Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for temporary nightly
lane closures on Thursday, August 31, 2023 and Tuesday, September 5, 2023
through Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning
as crews install portable barrier rail between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently
pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US
129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within
the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to
traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through
this construction project. For project
information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html
KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between
Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert
for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this
construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions,
expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction
project.
KNOX COUNTY, SR 131 Lovell
Road between SR 1 and SR 162: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary
lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning
through this resurfacing project. Motorists
should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this
area.
MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between
SR 2 and Avalon Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
MONROE COUNTY, SR 165 Cherohala
Skyway between Old Furnace Road and River Road: SR 165 is closed to traffic between Old
Furnace Road and River Road due to a slide as a result of recent
flooding. The detour route from Old Furnace Road to River Road is follow
SR 165 to SR 68 North to US 411 North to SR 72 East to US 129 South. Follow US 129 South into North Carolina and
take NC-143 West to Tennessee and follow SR 165 back to River Road. The detour route for River Road to Old Furnace
Road is follow SR 165 into North Carolina and follow NC-143 East to US 129
North into Tennessee. Follow US 129
North to SR 72 West to US 411 South to SR 68 South to SR 165 back to Old
Furnace Road. The detour route is
approximately 121 miles and motorists are advised to adjust travel times
accordingly. Motorists should use
caution through this area.
MONROE COUNTY, SR 307 between
SR 68 and McMinn County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log
Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: Through
October 30, 2023, SR 360 will be
reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place
around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair
project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers
present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.
MORGAN COUNTY,
SR 62 between Log Miles 5.1 and 17.5: Motorists should be alert
for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through
this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros
Highway Bridge over Stockstill Creek between Log Miles 2.2 and 2.6 : Motorists
should be alert for possible lane closures daily through this construction
project. Motorists should be alert for workers
present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
ROANE COUNTY, SR 61 between
I-40 and US 70: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between
Point Avenue and Andrew Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between
Litton Road and Claude Terry Drive: Motorists
should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m.
and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log
Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane
closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be
alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use
extreme caution through this area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over
South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert
for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project.
Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect
potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Log Miles
16.4 and 23.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between
the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this
area.
UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County
Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should
be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and
use caution through this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 between
Log Miles 1 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures
daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,
slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.
