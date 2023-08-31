Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 31-September 6, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 330 between Log Miles 1.6 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 9 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 162 between SR 115 and SR 33: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary

lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various

times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between US 19E and Roan Mountain State Park: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between SR 63 and Tiprell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 near Lehigh Road: SR 32

(US 25W) is closed near Lehigh Road due to continued

deterioration of the roadway. Crews will install two rows of soil nails to

provide additional stability in the area of roadway cracking for the safety of

the motoring public. This road closure is

expected to be in place through Thursday, August 31, 2023. Once stabilization

is complete, the roadway will be restored to its current one lane of traffic

with a temporary traffic signal. Motorists

should follow signed detour. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution

in this area as workers will be present.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 35

between Old SR 35 and Cloud Way:

Motorists

should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m.

to 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers

present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GRAINGER COUNTY, SR 61

between SR 1 and Knox County Line:

Motorists

should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m.

to 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers

present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 26 and

26.5: On

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 through Thursday, September 7, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary

lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as

crews perform roadside work activities. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this

area.

GREENE COUNTY, SR 70 between Log Miles 13.5 and 16.4: Motorists

should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this resurfacing

project. Motorists should be alert for workers

present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: SR 33 is closed and detoured in this

area as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed

conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on

or before April 30, 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92

between Dumplin Valley Road and US 11E: Motorists

should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6

p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution

in this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles

0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this

area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near

Mile Marker 382: On

Thursday, August 31, 2023, motorists

should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m.

and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance

activities. Motorists should be alert

for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near

Mile Marker 386: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning through this

overhead sign replacement project. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution

in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 West near

Mile Marker 388.4: On

Thursday, August 31, 2023, motorists

should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m.

and 5 a.m. the following morning as crews perform guardrail repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East

and West between Mile Markers 5.5 and 9.0: Motorists

should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of

7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two

between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization

project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme

caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html





KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should

be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m.

and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities.

Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115

Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary

lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution

as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115

Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be alert for temporary nightly

lane closures on Thursday, August 31, 2023 and Tuesday, September 5, 2023

through Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning

as crews install portable barrier rail between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. Motorists should be alert for crews intermittently

pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US

129/State Route 115) daily, as needed, to move equipment and materials within

the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. Disruptions to

traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

reduce speed, be alert for slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution through

this construction project. For project

information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike between

Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert

for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this

construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions,

expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction

project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 131 Lovell

Road between SR 1 and SR 162: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary

lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning

through this resurfacing project. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this

area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between

SR 2 and Avalon Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 165 Cherohala

Skyway between Old Furnace Road and River Road: SR 165 is closed to traffic between Old

Furnace Road and River Road due to a slide as a result of recent

flooding. The detour route from Old Furnace Road to River Road is follow

SR 165 to SR 68 North to US 411 North to SR 72 East to US 129 South. Follow US 129 South into North Carolina and

take NC-143 West to Tennessee and follow SR 165 back to River Road. The detour route for River Road to Old Furnace

Road is follow SR 165 into North Carolina and follow NC-143 East to US 129

North into Tennessee. Follow US 129

North to SR 72 West to US 411 South to SR 68 South to SR 165 back to Old

Furnace Road. The detour route is

approximately 121 miles and motorists are advised to adjust travel times

accordingly. Motorists should use

caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 307 between

SR 68 and McMinn County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log

Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: Through

October 30, 2023, SR 360 will be

reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place

around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair

project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers

present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY,

SR 62 between Log Miles 5.1 and 17.5: Motorists should be alert

for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through

this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros

Highway Bridge over Stockstill Creek between Log Miles 2.2 and 2.6 : Motorists

should be alert for possible lane closures daily through this construction

project. Motorists should be alert for workers

present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 61 between

I-40 and US 70: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between

Point Avenue and Andrew Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between

Litton Road and Claude Terry Drive: Motorists

should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m.

and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log

Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane

closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be

alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use

extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over

South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert

for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project.

Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect

potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Log Miles

16.4 and 23.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between

the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this

area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County

Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should

be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and

use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 between

Log Miles 1 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures

daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present,

slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

For information on statewide

interstate construction motorists can access the Tennessee Department of Transportation

SmartWay website at https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic

TDOT is now on Twitter. For up to the minute traffic information

in Knoxville and the Tri-Cities follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/knoxville511. For statewide travel information follow www.twitter.com/TN511