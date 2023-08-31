Swan Island Networks Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary of Hosting in Microsoft Azure
Hosted on Microsoft Azure, TX360 delivers global threat monitoring, 360° situational awareness, and targeted smart alerting to corporate security customers.
We are excited to continue the strong and innovative partnership with Swan Island Networks as they help their clients navigate the security threats that organizations face every day.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks is proud to announce its 10th year anniversary of hosting in Microsoft Azure. Since its inception, this pioneering software company has been delivering trusted situational awareness and comprehensive physical security threat intelligence services.
— Kirk Lonbom, Microsoft's US Director of Public Safety & Justice Strategy
Swan Island Networks has been a Microsoft Azure customer since 2013. The company’s TX360 threat intelligence platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure, delivers global threat monitoring, 360° situational awareness, and targeted, customized, smart alerting to corporate security customers with facilities around the world.
"Microsoft Azure has been a key partner in our growth and success over the years,” said Pete O'Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft Azure and delivering innovative solutions to our customers. Our uptime has been virtually 100% and the security environment provided by Microsoft Azure has been extensive.”
Looking forward, Swan Island Networks will continue to explore new ways to help clients navigate an ever-evolving physical security risk and threat landscape. Swan Island Networks will be showcasing its TX360 product at booth #1819 at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Dallas, TX in September.
“We are grateful for the trust that Swan Island Networks has placed in Microsoft for the last decade,” said Kirk Lonbom, U.S. Director of Public Safety and Justice Strategy for Microsoft. “We are excited to continue the strong and innovative partnership with Swan Island Networks as they help their clients navigate the security threats that organizations face every day.”
