Chess.com Partners with Replay’s RewardedTV to stream Live ChessTV Content
ChessTV, the leading free live channel for chess fans, will be available on RewardedTV, the gamified streaming service that rewards fans for watching.
We’re proud to continue to expand the reach of Chess TV by offering the channel via Rewarded.tv.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain platform reimagining video for Web3, is proud to announce a new content partnership with Chess.com, the world’s largest chess platform. Chess.com’s flagship streaming channel ChessTV will be available for free on Rewarded.tv, the web3 streaming service.
Chess.com is the world’s leading online destination for playing, learning and watching chess, with a community of more than 140 million members. Offering an extensive suite of options to play, learn and interact with the chess community, Chess.com is the ideal partner for Rewarded.tv, whose goal is to “game-ify” TV with viewers watching and sharing content to unlock and collect rewards, badges and exclusive digital collectibles.
ChessTV broadcasts international tournaments, live streams from the most popular grandmasters and chess streamers, and live news from the world of chess. Now fans can watch popular chess streamers and grandmasters including Hikaru Nakamura, Chess24 and ChessKid across major TV devices and on mobile via RewardedTV. ChessTV’s premium content joins a suite of free sports and gaming live channels available on the app, including Poker Night TV, EsportsTV, and SportsGrid. RewardedTV also offers sports movies and gaming content on-demand like Yu-Gi-Oh! and World Poker Tour.
“Given Chess.com’s highly dedicated audience of active fans, ChessTV is the perfect fit for Rewarded.TV,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay. “Rewarded.tv is all about making streaming TV fun for super-fans, the people who check-in on their favorite content creators and shows daily. We think chess fans - and sports lovers everywhere - are going to love actually earning something, whether it’s a free movie or access to an exclusive live stream, for proving their fandom.”
"We’re proud to continue to expand the reach of Chess TV by offering the channel via Rewarded.tv,” said Erik Allebest, CEO at Chess.com. “Beyond the opportunity to reach Rewarded.tv’s global audience, we’re really looking forward to giving our member community and chess enthusiasts the chance to earn badges and rewards around their viewership on the platform”
To stream ChessTV live on RewardedTV, please click here.
Joshua Goikhman
Replay
+1 732-688-2064
hello@imaginereplay.com