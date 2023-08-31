Salsa Kings to Hold Latin Dance Workshop This Weekend

Karina Zambrano is ready to make it a special and fun Saturday afternoon in Miami!

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It will be like a party, but better, livelier, and more fun! Salsa Kings is hosting another exciting Latin Dance Workshop this weekend. It’s all set for Saturday, September 2nd at 4 p.m. only at the Salsa Kings Miami location.

“All you need to bring is your enthusiasm!” says the positive and high-energy Andres Fernandez, owner, and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “It will be a special chance to feel that Bachata pulse and experience the exciting joy of the Bachata with the super-friendly and talented Karina Zambrano.”

The Bachata is the rage all around the world. There are many reasons why the Bachata is so popular and enjoyed by people of all ages, and from all walks of life. Bachata is the equivalent of jazz in the U.S., and it is a sensual and emotional dance that expresses love and passion and syncopated rhythms.

All Latin dances---and especially the Bachata---have a variety of health and social benefits. “Physically, Latin dance is a great form of exercise,” he points out. “Learning the Bachata is a lively way for people to express themselves creatively and build confidence in their abilities.”

The Bachata’s close contact and connection also add to the popularity. Usually, Bachata partners maintain a close hold, or embrace, throughout the dance.

Karina Zambrano is gung-ho and ready for this Saturday, and she explains that Bachata is easier footwork, especially compared with other Latin dances. “The Bachata rhythm tends to be slower than salsa, with fewer turns, eliminating the hassle of accidentally stepping on a partner's toes.”

“This Saturday’s Latin Dance Workshop will be a dance lesson with an exciting and fun edge. Karina will make it even more special,” Fernandez says. The workshop happens on Saturday, September 2nd at 4 p.m., in person, only at the Salsa Kings Miami location. It will also be streamed live on Salsa Kings’ YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog and https://www.facebook.com/salsakings

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Location:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Location:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States

Weston Location:

Inside Harmony Dance Academy

16646 Saddle Club Rd

Weston, FL 33326

United States