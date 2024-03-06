Southern Cross Service Dogs Welcomes 18-Year MLB Veteran Johnny Damon to Board of Directors
MLB veteran Johnny Damon joins Southern Cross Service Dogs' Board of Directors as Advisory Board Member to help provide service dogs to veterans in need.
I'm honored to join Southern Cross Service Dogs. Our shared mission to support veterans through the companionship of service dogs is close to my heart. Together, we can make a real impact.”WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Cross Service Dogs is thrilled to announce the addition of 18-year MLB veteran Johnny Damon to its Board of Directors as an Advisory Board Member. Damon’s addition marks a significant milestone for Southern Cross Service Dogs, which has been committed to training and providing service dogs to assist individuals, particularly American veterans.
— Johnny Damon
Johnny Damon is widely recognized for his successful career in Major League Baseball, boasting achievements like winning World Series rings with both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. However, his philanthropic endeavors are equally noteworthy. He established the Johnny Damon Foundation, a not-for-profit organization committed to supporting American veterans and providing opportunities for disadvantaged children at risk.
"With Johnny's incredible history of philanthropy, especially his well-known support for American veterans through the Johnny Damon Foundation, we are excited about the experience and enthusiasm he brings to our board," says Matthew Krug, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Southern Cross Service Dogs.
As an Advisory Board Member, Damon will contribute his unique insights, vast network, and dedication to philanthropy to help Southern Cross Service Dogs expand its reach, strengthen fundraising initiatives, and further support veterans and their families.
To learn more about Southern Cross Service Dogs and how you can support our mission, please visit our website.
About Southern Cross Service Dogs: Southern Cross Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching lives by providing exceptionally trained service dogs at no cost to qualified individuals with disabilities. Each Southern Cross service dog works to increase independence, foster self-reliance, and support the well-being of the individual it is paired with. This organization was founded because there is a tremendous need for service dogs to assist veterans with disabilities. Southern Cross is focused on pairing qualified U.S. veterans with a service dog trained to perform specific jobs or tasks related to an individual’s disability and needs. For more information, please visit https://southerncrossservicedogs.org/.
About Johnny Damon: Johnny Damon is an 18-year MLB veteran, who played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.
