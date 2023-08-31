Skillable Recognized by Training Industry as a 2023 Top Experiential Learning Technologies Company

Making the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list highlights how Skillable continues to grow in strength. It is a great reflection of our team, our product and our innovation.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the leading technology platform for the creation and delivery of hands-on learning experiences to develop and validate technical and digital skills, has been selected as a 2023 Training Industry Top Experiential Learning Technologies Company. The listing follows a successful quarter for Skillable which included being named Leader in Virtual Labs by G2 and winning the “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

Companies making the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list were selected based on the quality and advancement of product features, innovation and impact within the learning sector, customer satisfaction and business performance and growth.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, on making the Top 20 list said, “Being recognized by Training Industry, with its reputation for leading research and influence in the corporate learning space, is a significant confidence signal for Skillable’s hands-on learning solution. Making the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list, alongside other recent wins, highlights how Skillable continues to grow in strength. It is a great reflection of our team, our product and our innovation.”

Research shows that individuals retain 75% of theoretical knowledge when they are given opportunities to practice those new skills (compared to just 10% through reading about it). Experiential learning via simulations, challenges and hands-on labs gives individuals the ability to practice and deepen their skills in a safe place, getting them ‘job-ready’ more rapidly.

“The companies chosen for this year’s Top Experiential Learning Technologies list represent an innovative set of providers who deliver immersive technologies and experiences for their learners through advanced features and techniques,“ said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies have shown successful outcomes in learner retention, improved soft skills, better onboarding experiences and so much more.”

This is the second time Skillable has been named a Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Company and marks the company’s 11th award from Training Industry since May 2020.

