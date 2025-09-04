Skillable Recognized as a five-time Training Industry 2025 Top Experiential Learning Technologies Company

Skillable was selected as a 2025 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry for the 5th consecutive time.

Our recognition as a 2025 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry for the fifth time reflects the continuous impact that hands-on labs are having on our customers...” — Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been selected as a 2025 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry. This is the 5th consecutive time that Skillable has made the list, highlighting the company’s ongoing growth, innovation and business impact delivered to customers. The recognition follows Skillable’s ranking as a leader in Virtual IT Labs by G2 for the 16th consecutive quarter and its inclusion in G2’s Top 50 Education Software products in their 2025 Best Software Awards list.

Being selected for the Top 20 in Experiential Learning Technologies is based on a comprehensive assessment of a company's product features, market presence, innovation, business performance and growth trajectory.

In the last few months, Skillable has launched new features that improve lab scoring and skill validation at scale, across different cohorts and for more nuanced tasks within labs. Reflecting the real-world work completed by learners, the new features provide rich, accurate and timely skill data for organizations which can influence lab design and promotion, content recommendations, ongoing training and inform assessment and certification. Skillable has also refreshed its Skillable Insights dashboard to make it easier for customers to view lab metrics at-a-glance, surfacing business impact insights that prove the value of the experiential model as a revenue and performance driver.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer for Skillable, on ranking in the list said, “Hands-on experience is a critical part of every learning journey, improving skill application, retention and proving that a user is job-ready in the real-world. Our recognition as a 2025 Experiential Learning Technologies Top 20 Company by Training Industry for the fifth time reflects the continuous impact that hands-on labs powered by Skillable are having on our customers as well as our potential in the wider market. We have recently driven significant innovations to improve lab performance, scoring and analysis, and it’s heartening to have this recognized by Training Industry, a trusted and well-established industry leader.”

“This year’s Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list highlights a group of providers that are redefining immersive and engaging learning experiences,” said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies leverage tools such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), digital environments, serious games and advanced gamification to not only capture learner attention and improve retention, but also to help organizations reduce risk, manage costs and enhance quality outcomes.”

The rest of 2025 will see Skillable continue to push the capabilities within the virtual IT lab sector, creating solutions that help enterprises, partners and training providers deliver hands-on experiences at scale and speed, then validate that training through scenario-based challenges. See Skillable in action here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.