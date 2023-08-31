De Nora Wins Contract for Major Natural Gas Expansion Project in Persian Gulf
SEACLOR® electrochlorination systems selected for biofouling controlMILAN, ITALY, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specialized in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, in partnership with SAIPEM through its subsidiary Servizi Energia Italia S.p.A., has been selected to provide its on-site hypochlorite generation technology for biofouling control at a major offshore gas production compression complex in the Persian Gulf. The project, which aims to increase LNG production by 43 percent once complete next year, will include two SEACLOR® seawater electrochlorination (SWEC) systems, providing safe and reliable water treatment without the addition of hazardous chemicals.
As the pioneer of seawater electrochlorination technology, De Nora has delivered more than 1,200 seawater installations in 60 countries. These references, combined with its ability to meet technical and safety requirements specified in the bidding process, qualified De Nora and its SEACLOR technology for the project.
The purchase order covers the supply of two SEACLOR electrochlorination systems, each able to produce 32 kilograms of chlorine per hour, that will equip two compression platforms supplied by SAIPEM. The SEACLOR systems will produce sodium hypochlorite from seawater using an electric current applied to the De Nora proprietary DSA® electrodes. The technology continuously injects hypochlorite into water streams, ensuring effective biofouling control and avoiding the handling and storage of chemicals.
About De Nora
Industrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a vital role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial, municipal, and marine sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company now holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.
Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 853 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 191 million in 2022. The Company's growth process has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora’s continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 260 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company’s share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.
