STARNAVI - A Staff Augmentation Company That Helps Tech Startups with Deliver
EINPresswire.com/ -- STARNAVI is staff augmentation company that helps Tech Startups deliver new features by extending their technical capacity and providing high-quality specialists. StarNavi allows startups to focus on their business, while StarNavi's developers will focus on tech delivery.
StarNavi can provide various technical specialists, from Python and JavaScript developers to DevOps specialists or even dedicated teams of developers.
Suppose you are a founder of an early-stage startup without a technical background. In that case, STARNAVI is happy to assist you and provide consultancy by a dedicated CTO.
Here is a recent example of a startup that STARNAVI delivered.
MagicHow is a simple step-by-step guide creation tool. MagicHow's Browser extension helps to create step-by-step guides in minutes and increases your team's productivity..
In addition, STARNAVI provides various other services, including technical support, project management, and custom software development. This allows startups to maximize their investment and ensures excellent technical execution.
If you're a startup looking for a staff augmentation company or a startup founder who wants to run a new business, contact StarNavi today.
Artem Dihtiar
StarNavi can provide various technical specialists, from Python and JavaScript developers to DevOps specialists or even dedicated teams of developers.
Suppose you are a founder of an early-stage startup without a technical background. In that case, STARNAVI is happy to assist you and provide consultancy by a dedicated CTO.
Here is a recent example of a startup that STARNAVI delivered.
MagicHow is a simple step-by-step guide creation tool. MagicHow's Browser extension helps to create step-by-step guides in minutes and increases your team's productivity..
In addition, STARNAVI provides various other services, including technical support, project management, and custom software development. This allows startups to maximize their investment and ensures excellent technical execution.
If you're a startup looking for a staff augmentation company or a startup founder who wants to run a new business, contact StarNavi today.
Artem Dihtiar
STARNAVI OU
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok