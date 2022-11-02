3 reasons to choose STARNAVI remote software development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every digital company needs software these days. However, to be more effective and achieve more, companies don’t need just software; they need customized software. In such a case, it is possible to find solutions to specific problems, automate tasks, and better suit customers’ needs. To develop customized software, a business needs a remote software development team. Here are three reasons to hire a remote software development team from STARNAVI.
Solutions that move the company ahead of the competition
Using the same software as the competitors do, maintaining processes at the same level, and providing the same services, you will not move ahead in the market. In contrast, custom software development is becoming an advantage for many companies. It can help companies start a digital business transformation and attract more customers due to improved user experience.
What can companies achieve with the help of remote software development:
- implement new solutions where the standard software functioned insufficiently;
- automate, digitize or robotize the processes to make the workflow simpler;
- increase the company’s data safety;
- increase convenience for their customers or partners by creating a custom application or chatbot/site;
All these benefits will help businesses to step outside the box and gain a competitive advantage in the market.
Innovative technology for digital transformation
Competition in the world of software development and digital products is essentially a competition of technology. Rapid growth and vast opportunities in the tech stack allow us to maintain the optimal size of the team, develop products faster than competitors and prevent their obsolescence.
We provide:
- Guaranteed Quality
We guarantee to deliver top-quality software solutions within the agreed budgets. We also provide lifetime warranty support for projects with which we have signed a support contract.
- Scalable results
We already have 30+ satisfied clients and have received 98% positive reviews. For us, the wow results of our clients' businesses achieved through our custom software and products are the best illustration of the effectiveness of our approaches and solutions.
- Skillful team
We follow a proven staff augmentation model in our workflow to ensure the company hires specialists with the right skills and knowledge. Staff augmentation means that you hire specialists, such as developers, designers, testers, and others from another company, such as STARNAVI, on the condition that they continue to work there, but in effect, you become their employer, and they perform tasks that you assign to them. This model excludes any miscommunication that may happen between the customer and the task performer. Therefore, providing optimal effectiveness in web product development. STARNAVI has a pool of top talents that companies can choose for customized software development.
Cost-effective partnership
Saving money is an undeniable advantage of the staff augmentation model. Compared to outsourcing, outstaffing can also cost you less because your payment contract will only include the work of a specialist. Quick response to your business needs is another advantage that outstaffing will definitely provide you with. You can increase and decrease the number of workers involved in your projects at the times you need and save costs, instead of paying full-time employers when you don’t need their work.
The STARNAVI team's involvement in development at all stages of the project, sophisticated processes, established tech stack, and technology mastery allows us to create reliable and modern digital products that work for your businesses and bring results.
Hire our software developers for competitive advantage, digital transformation, and cost-effective solutions!
Dmytro Nesterenko
Solutions that move the company ahead of the competition
Using the same software as the competitors do, maintaining processes at the same level, and providing the same services, you will not move ahead in the market. In contrast, custom software development is becoming an advantage for many companies. It can help companies start a digital business transformation and attract more customers due to improved user experience.
What can companies achieve with the help of remote software development:
- implement new solutions where the standard software functioned insufficiently;
- automate, digitize or robotize the processes to make the workflow simpler;
- increase the company’s data safety;
- increase convenience for their customers or partners by creating a custom application or chatbot/site;
All these benefits will help businesses to step outside the box and gain a competitive advantage in the market.
Innovative technology for digital transformation
Competition in the world of software development and digital products is essentially a competition of technology. Rapid growth and vast opportunities in the tech stack allow us to maintain the optimal size of the team, develop products faster than competitors and prevent their obsolescence.
We provide:
- Guaranteed Quality
We guarantee to deliver top-quality software solutions within the agreed budgets. We also provide lifetime warranty support for projects with which we have signed a support contract.
- Scalable results
We already have 30+ satisfied clients and have received 98% positive reviews. For us, the wow results of our clients' businesses achieved through our custom software and products are the best illustration of the effectiveness of our approaches and solutions.
- Skillful team
We follow a proven staff augmentation model in our workflow to ensure the company hires specialists with the right skills and knowledge. Staff augmentation means that you hire specialists, such as developers, designers, testers, and others from another company, such as STARNAVI, on the condition that they continue to work there, but in effect, you become their employer, and they perform tasks that you assign to them. This model excludes any miscommunication that may happen between the customer and the task performer. Therefore, providing optimal effectiveness in web product development. STARNAVI has a pool of top talents that companies can choose for customized software development.
Cost-effective partnership
Saving money is an undeniable advantage of the staff augmentation model. Compared to outsourcing, outstaffing can also cost you less because your payment contract will only include the work of a specialist. Quick response to your business needs is another advantage that outstaffing will definitely provide you with. You can increase and decrease the number of workers involved in your projects at the times you need and save costs, instead of paying full-time employers when you don’t need their work.
The STARNAVI team's involvement in development at all stages of the project, sophisticated processes, established tech stack, and technology mastery allows us to create reliable and modern digital products that work for your businesses and bring results.
Hire our software developers for competitive advantage, digital transformation, and cost-effective solutions!
Dmytro Nesterenko
StarNavi OU
email us here