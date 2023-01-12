Comprehensive Solutions Are the Leading Trend in IT Offshore Staffing for 2023

STARNAVI reports that the first ten days of the 2023 brought 18% more requests for hiring developers offshore compared to the same period last year.

TALLIN, ESTONIA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since STARNAVI started its business journey in 2016, the offshore staffing industry has changed considerably. Staffing agencies have strengthened their expertise, succeeding in competition. Today, companies with long operating history provide services and tools perfectly adjusted to the clients' business needs, including legal compliance and meeting requirements to developers' mindset and work ethic. In many staffing agencies, business process outsourcingAt the beginning of 2023, offshore staffing services for the IT industry are more in demand than at the beginning of 2022. STARNAVI reports that the first ten days of the freshly minted year brought 18% more requests for hiring developers offshore compared to the same period last year.(BPO) has become an inevitable part of the service packages for companies eager to hire talented developers quickly and within reasonable budgets. New tools for managing remote software development teams have emerged to mitigate the challenges of remote work.During the last years, the most fruitful destinations for offshore outsourcing of software development, such as Eastern Europe, Asia, and Latin America, have collected vast pools of experts in a wide range of fields, including app development for individuals and enterprises, UI/UX design, software architecture, and data security. In the modern world, one can create outstanding software products by augmenting teams of developers or hiring dedicated teams overseas cost-efficiently and fast.Eastern European IT experts have always been at the forefront of the trend of outsourcing expansion. There are some reasons why programmers from Eastern Europe are welcome in software development teams in Western Europe and the U.S.:- The region's pool of developers reached approximately one million of people in 2022. The destination has a strong infrastructure for cultivating talents, such as hubs, startups, and formal institutions.- Eastern European coders' expertise covers all the technologies essential for software development such as Python, Django, React Native, Flutter, .NET, C#, JavaScript, Ruby, Node.js, and others. One can find here programmers of all seniority levels.- Eastern European developers are close mentally to their colleagues in the U.S. Offshore experts' culture code is based on values of responsibility and proactivity; developers are goal-oriented and highly motivated to participate in software development projects worldwide.The best way to benefit from hiring developers offshore is to collaborate with a staffing partner with deep and comprehensive expertise. Artem Dihtiar, STARNAVI's co-founder, shares the criteria worth considering while choosing a partner who is expected to be knowledgeable and trustworthy: "Experience is essential. The longer the company is in the market, the more solutions it will bring to the table, the more pitfalls it helps an employer avoid to increase ROI and hire at high speed. If your partner has a legal entity in the destination you're interested in, you will save much time and provide hiring with full compliance".More importantly, a reliable partner will ensure programmers employment in accordance with both countries' legislations, and with taxation and accounting requirements. Artem adds: "Hiring software developers through a partnership with a staffing company, a client benefits from a transparent payment model. One invoice that covers developers' salaries, benefits packages, taxes, and the staffing partner's commission instead of a pile of accounting documents is one of the core benefits of the partnership. Moreover, an employer is provided with assistance in signing contracts and the NDA's which are the formal ground for trustworthy relationships”.Hiring developers offshore is more beneficial as a comprehensive service package that includes vetting (developers’ skills estimation) and BPO services - compared to outsourcing the separate tasks. Each year, the market leans toward this trend since this approach provides cost-efficiency and the high pace of hiring. In 2023, companies will continue to scale up their businesses by building long-term relationships with IT staffing firms able to ensure well-rounded solutions.Key takeawaysSTARNAVI, the IT staffing partner operating in the Eastern European market, reports an increase in demand for hiring software developers offshore during the first ten days of 2023.Hiring programmers in Eastern Europe is beneficial since it's cost-efficient, and such tasks as team augmentation or contracting a dedicated team can be finished within reasonable deadlines through collaboration with a reliable staffing partner.Hiring offshore is most beneficial as a comprehensive service package, including vetting and BPO.Companies offering full-fledged solutions in the IT staffing domain will continue to obtain the leading positions in the market in 2023.About the company:STARNAVI is an IT staffing partner that has operated in the Eastern European market since 2016. 