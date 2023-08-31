Submit Release
Cruisin’ for Cash with the Mississippi Lottery

Latest promo celebrates annual Coast event with top prize of $50,000

JACKSON, MISS. – If you’re a fan of classic cars, cash or both, the Cruisin’ for Cash promo rolling out Sept. 1 is just for you.

On the heels of the wildly successful Summer of Fun promotion, the Mississippi Lottery is rolling out a new promotion coinciding with the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast event and the release of the Lottery’s September games, including the newly designed $5 Cruisin’ the Coast II scratch-off game.

The promotion hits the open road Friday, Sept. 1, and concludes Tuesday, Oct. 10, following the wrap-up of Cruisin’ the Coast. One drawing will occur Tuesday, Oct. 10. Four winners will randomly be selected. Like the new Cruisin’ the Coast II scratch-off, the Cruisin’ for Cash promo will have a top prize of $50,000. Second prize is $25,000; third prize is $10,000 and fourth prize is $5,000.

To enter, scan a QR code at lottery play stations, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or sign up through the link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders on Sept. 1. Winners will be notified by certified mail. Limit one entry per player. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified. Sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider here.

Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall. 

###

