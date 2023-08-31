Opening of preschool education institution No. 40 in Ismoil Somoni district of Dushanbe city

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened preschool education institution No. 40 in Ismoil Somoni district of the capital.

The Leader of the Nation was informed that there are modern facilities and opportunities for education and training of 250 children in the building of pre-school education institution No. 40.

Education is conducted in 11 groups in the preschool institution in Tajik, Russian and English languages.

The facility consists of a basement and 4 floors, where 23 people are provided with permanent jobs.

In addition to educational classrooms, the institution has a canteen, sports and music halls, a hall for children's clubs, a medical room, a warehouse for food products and other auxiliary rooms.

Separate children's bedrooms are equipped with modern equipment, such as bedding and other entertainment items.

The new building of the preschool institution has been built with a modern design and high quality on the basis of the decision of the Mayor of Dushanbe to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and on the basis of continuous support of the Government of the country by the customer and contractor of the project - "ABR-Textile" LLC.

In the yard of the institution, there are playgrounds equipped with new entertainment equipment for children's recreation and other activities.

The newly constructed building is connected to the heating system, and the heating of classrooms, working rooms and educational and recreational rooms is provided through it in winter.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon talked with the employees of the education while getting acquainted with the conditions created in the new building, and guided them to the proper education and training of the younger generation, to develop them in the spirit of self-knowledge, and to study modern sciences and foreign languages.