Commissioning of the building of general secondary education institution No. 53 in Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, inaugurated the beautiful and modern building of the general secondary education institution No. 53 in Ismoili Somoni district of the capital.

The educational institution consists of 5 interconnected 4-story buildings, built in accordance with world standards on an area of 0.76 hectares and designed for 2400 students in two shifts.

The school has 50 spacious classrooms, including chemistry, physics, mathematics, biology, geography, language classrooms, drawing, labor education for boys and girls, computer classroom, military defense training, music and choreography hall, laboratories, library, offices for teachers and employees of the institution, psychologist's point, a medical center and other auxiliary facilities.

The classrooms of the educational institution are equipped with the necessary equipment, including electronic boards, projectors and modern reading displays, in the framework of the implementation of the goals of "Twenty years of study and development of natural, exact and mathematical subjects in the field of science and education", 2020-2040.

A child development center has also been established at the educational institution to prepare children for school.

The school canteen was built on the basis of today's requirements and has 300 seats and a separate room for teachers and other employees of the institution. The meeting hall of the institution is decorated according to the characteristic art of national and modern architecture and is very suitable for holding various events. This hall has 500 seats.

In order to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage various types of sports among the younger generation, a magnificent and spacious sports hall with 210 seats was built in the school.

80 people, including more than 60 specialists, are employed as teachers in the school, and using the available opportunities, they educate students in the spirit of patriotism, self-knowledge and science.

The new "house of knowledge" was built with a modern design meeting international standards on the basis of the educational policy of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon in continuation of constructive measures to anticipate the 35th anniversary of state independence and the constructive actions of the leadership of the Executive body of state authority of the city of Dushanbe with the financing of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan by the implementation group of the project "Renovation and continuation of the construction of secondary schools".

It is worth mentioning that only today in the capital of the country with the participation of the President of the country Emomali Rahmon and the Mayor of the capital city of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali 6 institutions of secondary education with 3 thousand 380 seats and 2 preschool institutions for 350 children were put to use.

Also in Dushanbe, in preparation for celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, the construction of 13 educational institutions for 13 thousand 716 students in one shift continues, which is the result of the support and constant attention of the Government of the country to the field of education.

The construction and contracting works at the school were completed within the specified time with the involvement of more than 160 specialists of "Hamsafar" LLC according to the project of the "Scientific Research and Design Research Institute of SANIIOSP" OJSC.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the opportunities provided in the newly built school, highly appreciated the level and quality of construction works and expressed his gratitude to domestic specialists for contributing to the process of creative measures and construction of a modern school.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, guided the teachers of general secondary education institution No. 53 in Ismoili Somoni district of Dushanbe city to a high sense of responsibility, effective use of existing conditions to educate teenagers in the spirit of patriotism, self-awareness and national pride.