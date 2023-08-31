Laying foundation stone of enterprises for manufacturing of clay and ceramic products, light bricks and lime in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe City, Honorable Rustam Emomali, laid a foundation stone for the construction of enterprises for manufacturing of clay and ceramic products, light bricks and lime in Ismoili Somoni district.

These enterprises were built on Rudaki Avenue, where the production of construction materials, including various and beautiful types of ceramics, seranite for decorating different parts of buildings, and light bricks (gasblocks) is carried out.

According to the project, this facility will be built on an area of 10 hectares, 8 hectares of it will be used for the construction of the factory itself, and another 2 hectares will be used for storage of raw materials.

The factories for the production of clay and ceramic products, light brick and lime in Dushanbe city were built on the basis of the world's leading technology, are environmentally safe and meet all environmental standards.

During the presentation, it was informed that after the enterprises are launched, they will have the capacity to produce 3 million square meters of clay products, i.e. ceramics, 3 million 500 thousand cubic meters of ceramic products (seranite), 200 thousand cubic meters of light bricks (gas block) and 250 thousand tons of lime per year.

Limestone mining and processing will be carried out in a separate enterprise, which will be built within the framework of this project in the village of Kharangon, Varzob district. The limestone production factory will be built on the area of 4 hectares of land near the limestone mine and will contribute to the implementation of the full cycle of production and effective use of local raw materials.

These facilities are being built by "Santiles" LLC. After the construction and commissioning of these enterprises, more than 520 people will gain well-paid permanent jobs in 2 shifts.

Also, with the establishment of enterprises in the country, the production of clay and ceramic products and light bricks will be launched, and the volume of lime production in the country will increase significantly.

The products that will be produced in these enterprises in the future are import substitutes. At the time when the construction works are in full swing in the country, the domestic demand for such products is increasing.

According to the project, export of the entire list of the company's products is expected in the future.

It should be noted that the enterprises for the production of clay and ceramic products, light bricks and lime mainly operate on the basis of domestic raw materials, which are extracted and made available from the country's mines.

The enterprises were built in order to implement five-year industrial development plans, and their construction and commissioning will contribute to the introduction of modern techniques and technologies to the country, the creation of modern infrastructure, the enrichment of the domestic market with domestic products, the increase of the country's export potential, and the creation of new permanent jobs.

Moreover, this initiative lays the groundwork for the full processing of local raw materials and the production of final products using the country's natural resources.

During the presentation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the timely construction of these enterprises and the implementation of their activities on the basis of the most modern advanced world-class technology.