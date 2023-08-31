Opening of the private gymnasium "Qalam" in the city of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, together with the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened the "Qalam" private gymnasium in Ismoili Somoni district of the capital.

This facility has 4 floors and was built by specialists of "Decor Invest" LLC in accordance with the architectural standards.

The gymnasium is intended for 650 students, and educational conditions are provided in it according to international standards. The facility has 27 spacious and beautiful classrooms, equipped with electronic boards for conducting classes.

The school of science and education consists of 6 well-equipped subject classrooms, including chemistry, physics, 2 computer classrooms and separate classrooms for labor training for boys and girls.

40 teachers have been employed on the basis of a competition, and 4 separate working rooms are provided for their work.

The beautiful and modern assembly hall of the gymnasium has more than 130 seats, and its canteen can serve more than 60 teachers and students at the same time.

Taking into account the current requirements and standards, a spacious sports hall has been built on the first floor of the institution, which provides the necessary conditions for conducting physical education classes and volleyball and basketball competitions.

At the same time, on the fourth floor of the institution, an open sports ground for playing mini-football was built, which has 60 seats.

It should be emphasized that the new facilities in the field of education were built following the constructive and educational policy of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions created in this new educational institution, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials on educating students in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness, learning modern sciences and improving the language skills.

The teaching staff, on the eve of the new school year 2023-2024, considered the new institution a valuable gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and promised to work with great responsibility in the direction of increasing the quality of education.