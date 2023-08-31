Commissioning of the Modern sports complex and familiarization with the projects of residential and service facilities of the Tajik National University

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned the Modern sports complex in the student campus of the Tajik National University.

The facility was built with the funding of the Government of the country by the State Institution "Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan" with the involvement of 6 domestic construction companies on an area of 17,406 square meters. It was designed taking into account the requirements of modern times and according to international standards. During the construction, more than 350 local builders were employed.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that 70 specialists in the field of sports have been provided with permanent jobs at the Modern sports complex.

The Modern sports complex consists of four parts. In the first part of the building, which consists of 3 floors and a basement, there are aerobics, table tennis, chess, canteen, medical center, gym, as well as the sports museum of the university and other auxiliary rooms.

In the second part of the building, there is a general sports hall with the latest equipment. Fitness hall is located in the basement of this part of the building.

The total area of the sports hall in the second part of the Modern sports complex is 4320 square meters. This hall is intended for holding volleyball, basketball and mini-football sports and has 980 seats.

The third part of the complex consists of a gym and a small general sports hall. The total area of this part of the facility is equal to 2592 square meters. A small general sports hall, organized in the basement, has complete facilities for training in various sports, such as national wrestling, boxing, karate and hand-to-hand combat.

The large swimming pool is located in the fourth part of the modern sports complex, the are of which is 4320 square meters. The width of the swimming pool is 21 meters and the length is 50 meters, it consists of 8 rows and 732 seats.

Separate spacious rooms equipped with the necessary technical equipment have been organized for conducting theoretical classes. In the complex, enthusiasts have the opportunity to practice and study many types of sports.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the builders for the high-quality completion of the work, and instructed the university officials to use the available opportunities efficiently and wisely.

Then, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the construction projects of the health center of the student campus and a dormitory for the employees and teachers of the Tajik National University.

According to the project, the health center consists of 3 floors and a basement, and it will be built on a total area of 2336 square meters. In the health center, it is possible to provide medical services to 300 people at the same time. Also, the health center is used as a base for the faculties of medicine, pharmacy, chemistry and biology.

Based on the project, the dormitory for teachers and other employees of the Tajik National University has 12 floors and consists of 118 one- to three-room apartments.