Meeting with the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akihiko Tanaka

TAJIKISTAN, August 31 - On August 31, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Honorable Akihiko Tanaka.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and this organization in various economic and social spheres were discussed.

The head of our state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the parties in various sectors, especially in professional training of civil servants, implementing investment projects to provide drinking water and improve the infrastructure of transport and roads, aviation, in maintaining the health of mother and child, developing health care and agriculture, energy and state border management.

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in other priority areas and the realization of the strategic goals of our state within the framework of the Country Program of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

During the conversation, issues of improving the business climate, promoting employment, enhancing the level of competitiveness of our country, developing the structure of industry and exports, organizing new jobs, raising funds for taking measures to prevent natural disasters, and reducing the adverse effects of climate change were discussed.

It was also noted that interaction in the area of training of specialists and civil servants for various areas of management, finance, banking, tourism, road construction, energy and other industries remains a priority in the development of bilateral relations.