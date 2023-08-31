Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,763 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Escapee Apprehended; Now in Law Enforcement Custody

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended a juvenile who earlier this month escaped from the Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Mars Hill Police Department took the juvenile identified as Dakota T. back into custody at 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Mars Hill. Dakota T. will be placed in secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.

Agencies assisting the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the search for the juvenile included the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Mars Hill Police Department and the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.
 

You just read:

Juvenile Escapee Apprehended; Now in Law Enforcement Custody

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more