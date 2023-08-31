Juvenile Escapee Apprehended; Now in Law Enforcement Custody

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended a juvenile who earlier this month escaped from the Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Mars Hill Police Department took the juvenile identified as Dakota T. back into custody at 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Mars Hill. Dakota T. will be placed in secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.

Agencies assisting the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the search for the juvenile included the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Mars Hill Police Department and the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

