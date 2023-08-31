Annual Mural Festival Returns to DC's NoMa Neighborhood from September 9 – 16th, 2023
The NoMa BID's NoMa in Color mural festival brings new public art to the wall next to the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station N Street NE entrance, as part of the WMATA Art in Transit Program
Diverse & Talented Group of Emerging & Established Artists Will Deliver 16 New Murals to NoMa
NoMa's mural festival is one of DC’s most anticipated annual events.We’re excited to continue this tradition that has delivered 100+ murals and infused NoMa with color, hence the name, NoMa in Color.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is thrilled to announce the return of the neighborhood’s annual outdoor mural festival. This year’s festival continues the years-long tradition of bringing mural art to NoMa and is being launched under a new banner: NoMa in Color.
— Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President
Beginning September 9, 2023, the NoMa in Color mural festival will bring together an impressive and diverse lineup of 16 local artists – both established and emerging muralists – who will transform the WMATA-owned wall along the Metropolitan Branch Trail into stunning, dynamic pieces that reflect the history and spirit of the neighborhood, inspire conversations, and foster a sense of pride and unity among residents and visitors. The 2023 NoMa in Color mural festival coordinator is local artist Jesse Kirsch, and the event is made possible through WMATA’s Art in Transit Program. This year’s muralists are:
• Rae Akino (Instagram: @rae_akino)
• Cory Bernat (Instagram: @1goodpotato)
• Trap Bob (Instagram: @trapxbob)
• Tarika Campbell (Instagram: @tarika.art)
• Try Cheatham (Instagram: @tryunique.me)
• Lea Craigie-Marshall (Instagram: (Instagram: @bluehuestudio)
• Yewande Kotun Davis (Instagram: @theresoluterose)
• Elliott Hamilton
• Katty Huertas (Instagram: @kattyhuertas)
• Andrea Limauro (Instagram: @andrealimauro)
• Marly Mcfly (Instagram: @marly_mcfly87)
• Craig Moran (Instagram: @dcartistic)
• G. Pack (Instagram: @_gpack)
• Ricky “Crank” Taylor (Instagram: @artofcrank)
• Yiqiao Wang (Instagram: @Yiillustration365days)
• Aundrae Williams (Instagram: @eazyyokeart)
In addition to watching murals come to life, NoMa in Color will include the following events:
• NoMa in Color Mural Festival Kickoff Party (Saturday, Sept. 9, 11a.m. – 3p.m.)
A family-friendly community celebration at Alethia Tanner Park to welcome and meet the local artists who will bring new murals to life along the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Enjoy music from DJ Mathias and free face painting; shop a local makers’ market curated by Neighbors DC; and play hopscotch on a sidewalk mural created by the artists’ group Chalk Riot. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors. Click here to RSVP.
• NoMa in Color Nights Out (Thursdays, 5-7p.m., Sept. 14 – October 19, 2023)
Spend Thursdays evenings in NoMa discovering new art; listening to live music, watching pop-up performance acts, sampling food and drinks from local restaurants, and challenging friends to a friendly lawn game. Check out the weekly schedule of activations here: https://nomabid.org/nomaincolor/noma-in-color-nights-out/
• NoMa in Color Art Walk
Take a self-guided tour and discover some of the amazing murals, sculptures, and light art installations that earned NoMa the nickname of the “arts capital of DC.” Use your NoMa in Color passport to check in to all locations to be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to a NoMa business or restaurant. Starting September 9, visit NoMaBID.org to download your FREE passport.
For more information and schedule updates, visit www.nomabid.org/nomaincolor and follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and Facebook (@NoMaBID).
About NoMa BID
The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to be a steward and champion of the neighborhood of NoMa. The NoMa BID encompasses 35 blocks just north of Union Station in Northeast Washington, DC. The NoMa BID is among the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Washington, DC, and is comprised of more than 27 million square feet of new development, with more than 13 million additional square feet of mixed used development planned. There are more than 42,000 households within a ½ mile radius of the BID, who are served by the amenities in the commercial core of NoMa. The area is supported by unparalleled public transportation access with two Red Line Metro stations, and VRE, MARC and Amtrak connections at Union Station. The “Walkscore” for the neighborhood is 92, and the neighborhood has 22 LEED-certified and Energy Star buildings. For more information, visit nomabid.org and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@noma.bid) and LinkedIn (/noma-business-improvement-district) and like us on Facebook (/NoMaBID).
About WMATA Art in Transit
The Art in Transit Program (AIT) of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) incorporates visual and performing arts into the Metrorail system to enhance the experience of customers, the communities it serves, and the Capital region at large. AIT works with visual and performing artists and arts professionals, community organizations, and jurisdictional arts councils to develop projects and performances that reflect the spirit and vitality of communities served by Metro.
