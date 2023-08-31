Annual Mural Festival Returns to DC's NoMa Neighborhood from September 9 – 16th, 2023

NoMa in Color mural festival engages artists to paint the wall next to the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station N Street NE entrance, as part of the WMATA Art in Transit Program

The NoMa BID's NoMa in Color mural festival brings new public art to the wall next to the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro Station N Street NE entrance, as part of the WMATA Art in Transit Program