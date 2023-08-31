CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics now includes Zoom Contact Center
Unprecedented end-to-end call recording and with business intelligence across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center.
A consistent UX & single-pane-of-glass views for the metrics that matter most, CallCabinet gives companies the ability to record & analyze across all of Zoom’s UC platforms with the click of a button.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent announcements about Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone, CallCabinet today announced the full integration of its revolutionary solutions with Zoom Contact Center, ending the need for businesses to have multiple recording or analytics solutions deployed and managed independently. Learn more about CallCabinet Compliant Recording & Analytics integration with Zoom products here.
— Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet
Businesses using Zoom Contact Center can now record all conversations taking place while benefiting from CallCabinet’s advanced ability to capture rich call metadata that enriches the CallCabinet reporting and analytics produced. This metadata includes Zoom Call ID, Queue name, Flow Name, Consumer Display Name, and Agent Skill to name but a few.
Recording permissions allow organizations to choose how and what they record at the individual, department or company-wide level. Controls to stop/start recording further refine the precision and accuracy of data capture. Add CallCabinet’s quality assurance automation tools and automated PCI DSS redaction to this, and contact centers not only have complete control, but also have the ability to fully utilize their conversation data to influence productivity and growth.
The timing of this integration comes at a vital pivot point as the UC revolution, together with the need for digital transformation, have left many companies reacting to, instead of being empowered by, the technology they deploy. At the same time, organizations are waking up to the potential of incorporating AI not just as a means to an end, but also to actively improve their ability to compete.
Providing much needed flexibility and versatility to industries all over the world, CallCabinet delivers a single, end-to-end solution for Zoom customers. Legacy solutions with multiple recording devices and systems, not to mention the unnecessary costs associated with them, are no longer a requirement. Through continuous innovation, CallCabinet remains the pioneering technology in the new age of call recording where businesses need to leverage technology for business success.
“Recording and analyzing across Zoom’s platforms have never been easier,” says Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet. “With a consistent UX and single-pane-of-glass views for the metrics that matter most, CallCabinet gives companies the ability to record and analyze across all of Zoom’s UC platforms with the click of a button.”
The good news doesn’t end there. CallCabinet’s solutions come with local and international data sovereignty, multitenancy, and military-grade security, all backed by global support.
Regardless of which Zoom product is being recorded, CallCabinet aggregates the data across communications platforms and serves that data up into a unified user experience while adhering to local and international data regulations, such as GDPR, PCI DSS, Dodd-Frank, HIPAA, and many more. With CallCabinet, companies utilizing any of the three integrated Zoom solutions now have a seamless experience, access to unlimited recording data storage and a single UI that delivers frictionless data accessibility.
“Today’s corporate landscape requires that leadership have the ability to make expedited, real-time, data-driven decisions accurately, without being constrained by outdated technology limitations,” said Romanchik. “With CallCabinet, organizations have real-time conversation data analysis at their fingertips instantly.”
About CallCabinet:
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions are enabling unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time.
We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance and next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting, as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
