The Manifest Names Intetics among Top 50 AI Companies in Krakow for 2023
The Manifest named Intetics, a leading American technology company, among the top 50 AI companies in Krakow, Poland for 2023.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The accolade of the most reviewed and recommended AI leader showcases the company’s commitment to driving innovation through bespoke AI/ML-based solutions that empower businesses to overcome challenges and achieve outstanding results.
The Manifest is Clutch’s sister company listing platform and B2B buying resource designed to help potential corporate clients find reliable service providers.
Every year, the platform holds an esteemed awards cycle to spotlight the deserving companies that formed exceptional bonds with their clients. The awardees for various categories and cities are selected based on the number of testimonials they’ve received over the preceding twelve months.
As the AI landscape matures, the Intetics team remains committed to pioneering solutions that redefine 17+ industries and drive sustainable growth. AI-integrated virtual try on for Retail and eCommerce, AI-powered emotion recognition software, conversational AI virtual assistants, and other innovative solutions are tailored to the needs of global enterprises to stay at the forefront of transformative technological advancement. More information is available at https://intetics.com
About The Manifest
The Manifest is a business news and how-to website, powered by Clutch. The Manifest connects businesses with the services they need to grow. We publish three types of content: data-driven benchmarks, how-to guides, agency shortlists for buyers to identify and contact marketing, development, design, and IT companies. As a sister website of Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform, The Manifest features companies that have a profile on Clutch and client reviews.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. More information can be found at https://intetics.com
