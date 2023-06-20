Top 100 Women in Emerging Tech: Intetics on Reinforcing Company's Commitment to Women Leadership
Irina Dubovik, Intetics Digital Marketing Director has been nominated and selected for the Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Tech.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director at Intetics, a leading global technology company, has been nominated and selected for the Top 100 Women of the Future in Emerging Tech.
“As the CEO of Women of the Future, I have the distinct pleasure of working alongside an incredible leadership and board of trustees that continually strives to break boundaries and inspire change for women in emerging technologies across the globe. Our organization firmly believes that women have a fundamental role to play in the ever-evolving landscape of technology, and it is with immense joy and pride that we honor those who embody our ethos.”
– Sue Rooney, CEO | Co-Founder Women of the Future
Women of the Future is an initiative to celebrate and elevate exceptional female trailblazers in the web3 and Metaverse realms. Since 2022, it has empowered women by showcasing their achievements in leveraging technology for positive real-world impact.
The rigorous selection process was entirely based on the accomplishments and merit of the nominees. The selection was made via an independent vote by a Board of Trustees and Leadership Team of Women of the Future.
In December 2023, finalists’ stories, achievements, and the transformations they’re bringing about will be available in the second volume of Women of the Future.
“We are pleased to announce the extraordinary Women of the Future in Emerging Tech. Architects, trendsetters, game-changers—each scripting their unique narrative, inducing monumental shifts in the tech panorama. Their fields of expertise spread across the technological expanse, yet they converge on the mission of a future enriched by diversity, inclusivity, and shared prosperity. They're rewriting the rulebook, stoking the flame of entrepreneurship, pioneering into untraversed domains, and revolutionizing our relationship with data.”
– Board of Trustees and Leadership Team, Women of the Future
“Delighted and honored to be included in the esteemed list of remarkable women! Big congratulations to all the incredible women who made it happen!
I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing team behind Women of the Future, whose dedication and passion are making a profound impact on the world of entrepreneurship. Your work inspires and empowers women across the globe to chase their dreams fearlessly.
Let’s continue breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and fostering a supportive community where women can thrive and excel in their respective fields. Together, we can create a brighter future for everyone!”
– Irina Dubovik, Intetics Digital Marketing Director
Intetics: Empowering Women Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Tech
In the pursuit of innovation and success, companies are realizing the invaluable contributions of diverse teams. Research consistently demonstrates that businesses with more women in leadership positions experience greater employee satisfaction and retention rates, fostering a stronger and more productive workforce. Recognizing the transformative power of women in the tech industry, Intetics is dedicated to driving positive change for gender equality and women’s empowerment across the workplace, marketplace, and community.
At Intetics, we firmly believe in creating an inclusive environment that supports women’s career advancement. Our organizational structure exemplifies this commitment, as women hold prominent positions not only in high-level corporate roles but also in software engineering positions. By nurturing and encouraging women’s growth within the tech field, we aim to create a more successful industry and contribute to building a better world.
Through our unwavering dedication to supporting women’s leadership and entrepreneurship, we aim to inspire a new generation of trailblazers. We provide mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and resources tailored to women’s professional development. By fostering an ecosystem that empowers women in tech, Intetics is actively contributing to breaking down barriers, unlocking untapped potential, and driving meaningful change.
Join us on this transformative journey as we celebrate the achievements of women in tech, empower their voices, and pave the way for a future where women leadership and entrepreneurship thrive. Together, we can shape an industry that reflects diversity, fosters innovation, and propels us toward a brighter future.
About Intetics
Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com
Irina Dubovik
Intetics Inc.
+1 239-217-4907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other