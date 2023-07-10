Intetics Empowers Businesses with the Latest "Vocabulary of Emerging Technologies" White Paper
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, released a new white paper “Vocabulary of Emerging Technologies by Intetics,” covering insights and trends in emerging technologies.
In the thick of the current global challenges, businesses that are quick to invest in cutting-edge technology are the ones that will thrive. In view of this, it is crucial for businesses to stay informed about the latest developments if they want to remain competitive. Yet, with digital technologies advancing at breakneck speed, it can be difficult to keep on top of the industry’s evolution. This White Paper aims to give businesses the competitive edge needed to stay ahead of the curve.
“Vocabulary of Emerging Technologies White Paper – a quick guidebook by Intetics” is a comprehensive resource that covers insights and trends in emerging technologies. The White Paper covers a broad range of topics and includes a technology dictionary that defines technical concepts and terminology that may be unfamiliar to those outside the field.
The guidebook emphasizes the need for businesses to embrace technology in order to safeguard themselves against uncertainties. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are just a couple of examples of how businesses can leverage advanced technologies to enhance their operational efficiency, gain valuable insights from data, and make informed decisions in real time.
At the heart of this White Paper is an extensive dictionary; it’s organized alphabetically, with each entry providing a clear and concise definition of the technology or concept. This layout makes it simple for readers to understand and implement the concepts into their operations.
Knowing the terms of emerging technologies is just the beginning. Many emerging technologies are still in their early stages of development, which means that information is continually evolving.
Therefore, in addition to the dictionary of terms, readers are provided with a list of online resources (industry publications, academic journals, and technology conferences). For example, publications like TechTarget, TechCrunch, and VentureBeat cover new product releases, funding announcements, and the latest trends, while journals like IEEE Computer Society Digital Library offer in-depth research articles and academic papers.
In today’s rapidly changing digital landscape, knowledge truly is power. With the help of these recommended online resources, readers are able to stay on top of the latest developments.
The White Paper also showcases how emerging technologies can be utilized to solve real-world problems and improve business operations. More specifically, one could examine a couple of cases in which innovative solutions have had positive impacts in an office setting and in fitness management. Intetics combined proven R&D abilities with expertise in cutting-edge technologies (IoT, AI/ML, and RPA/IA) to address specific challenges in these industries.
The White Paper highlights the need to take charge and be proactive in adopting emerging technologies. By staying on top of cutting-edge developments, enterprise leaders can boost business resilience and agility and make a significant impact in rapidly evolving markets.
The full version of the White Paper is available on the link.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies. Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. You can find more information at https://intetics.com
