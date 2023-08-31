A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea

31/08/2023

117

On August 30, 2023, under the leadership of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, the regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on the Caspian Sea was held.

The meeting was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the country.

As part of the agenda, the Work Plan of the Commission for the current year was discussed. An exchange of views took place on the main events planned to be held in the near future.