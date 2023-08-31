Global Wi Fi Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wi Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the Wi Fi analytics market size is predicted to reach $38.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.7%.
The growth in the Wi Fi analytics market is due to the rise in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections. North America region is expected to hold the largest Wi Fi analytics market share. Major players in the Wi Fi analytics market include Cisco Systems Inc., Skyfii Limited, Purple Wi-Fi, Fortinet Inc., Zebra Technologies, Hughes Network Systems LLC, GoZone WiFi LLC.
Wi Fi Analytics Market Segments
• By Component: Solution, Services
• By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
• By Application: Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics
• By Industry Vertical: Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, Sports And Entertainment, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global Wi Fi analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The Wi-Fi analytics refer to a set of activities that collect and analyze customer data from Wi-Fi-enabled devices through Wi-Fi access points. Data captured through various Wi-Fi access points, such as smartphones and laptops, is called Wi-Fi Analytics. The data is used to report performance indicators, including customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood, and also to analyze behavioral patterns, locations, demographic data, and digital marketing campaigns, which will help the business to improve operations, enhance marketing trends, and track campaign results.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Wi Fi Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Wi Fi Analytics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
