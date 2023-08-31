2023's Premier Conference Showcasing Practical Implementation and Innovation in Digital Pathology
Digital Diagnostic Summit Showcases Transformative Innovations and Practical Implementation of Digital PathologyLEHI, UT, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc., a pioneer in global integrated digital pathology solutions, is thrilled to announce the second annual Digital Diagnostic Summit. This groundbreaking event will take place in the picturesque surroundings of Park City, Utah, and is poised to redefine and re-energize the landscape of digital pathology advancements.
Renowned leaders in the field, including Myriad Genetics, Tempus, OptraScan, PathNet, Paige, Veracyte, AiraMatrix, and other prominent visionaries, are primed to unveil their latest breakthroughs in harnessing digital technologies to revolutionize cancer diagnostics. The summit will be an interactive platform for attendees to forge connections and gain hands-on, practical implementation guidance on all aspects of the digital pathology workflow.
The schedule is packed with insights from industry experts, including a presentation on the Digital Pathology Landscape from KLAS, the business considerations of going digital by Deepak Kapoor, MD, CEO and Chairman of Solaris Health Board and Orly Ardon, PhD from Memorial Sloan Kettering, a fireside chat panel hosted by Joseph Anderson, MD, host of Digital Pathology Today, and a hands-on digital workflow implementation led by Adam Cole, MD.
"This summit represents a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the forefront of transformative digital pathology technologies that are reshaping the contours of medical practice. Collaborating with forward-thinking innovators who have already embarked on their digital journeys offers an unparalleled vantage point into the future of our field," said Digital Diagnostic Summit President, James Thackeray.
The Digital Diagnostic Summit will be at the opulent St. Regis Resort in Park City, Utah. Beyond immersive panel discussions and sessions, all-inclusive registration packages include the conference, hotel accommodations, meals, and an excursion in the captivating setting of Park City, nestled at the base of the majestic Wasatch Mountain Range.
Guaranteed to be a transformative event for all attendees - you won’t want to miss this year's summit. Register today at DigitalDiagnosticSummit.com.
