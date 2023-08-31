Entrepreneur PJ Haarsma Joins the NSBA Leadership Council: A New Era for Small Business Advocacy
Emmy-Winning Producer and Redbear Films Founder Steps into National Role to Amplify the Voice of Small Businesses in Washington, D.CLOS ANGELES, CA, LA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PJ Haarsma of RedBear Films, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Haarsma, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Haarsma. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
PJ Haarsma is an Emmy-winning producer and author who founded Redbear in the late 1990’s with his wife Marisa, originally as a commercial production company. With the help of Drew Lewis and Paul Chastain, they have grown Redbear into a powerful and effective digital agency.
Haarsma joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have PJ Haarsma as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
For more on Redbear, please visit www.redbear.tv
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
ABOUT REDBEAR: Redbear is a new type of Emmy-winning digital agency that partners with brands seeking transformative business results in a time of significant disruption and, of course, opportunity. With our experience in advanced digital marketing and advertising technologies, we provide services and consulting in the areas of SEO, social media, reputation management, data strategy, content marketing, ad buying, and analytics.
PJ Haarsma
Redbear Films
+1 323-244-2435
imfo@redbear.tv
About Redbear