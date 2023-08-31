Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola" (Update Time: 2023-08-31 05:00)

MACAU, August 30 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Saola"

Update Time: 2023-08-31 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 Afternoon to evening on 1st Medium to relatively high
Typhoon Signal No.8 Midnight to morning on 2nd Medium
"yellow" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 1st Medium to relatively high

Tropical cyclone“Saola” is moving northwestward towards the eastern Guangdong in the next two days. It may undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Estuary later on.

It is expected that “Saola” will remain the category as a severe typhoon or above in the next two or three days. Under the influence of the northeasterly airstream from mainland, in addition to the potential interaction with another tropical cyclone “Haikui”, there are still uncertainties about the track and the intensity of “Saola", and the impact of “Saola”may persist for a longer period of time. Under the influence of its associated circulation, the winds in Macao will strengthen in the afternoon on 1st Sept with showers and thunderstorms in the coming days thereafter. SMG will consider whether it is necessary to issue higher tropical cyclone signal, depending on the changes in track and intensity of “Saola”.

Meanwhile, under the joint effect of storm surge and astronomical tide, flooding may occur in low-lying areas on 2nd Sept. Based on the current forecast track, the possibility of issuing Yellow storm surge warning signal is medium to relatively high. If “Saola” undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Estuary, flooding may be more severe, and the possibility of issuing higher-level storm surge warning cannot be ruled out.

The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information, and take precautions against strong winds and flooding in advance.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

