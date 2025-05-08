Director Xia Baolong arrives in Macao for six-day inspection tour

MACAU, May 8 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, arrived in Macao for a six-day inspection tour.

At Santa Sancha in the afternoon, Director Xia met – accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Zheng Xincong – leading officials of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the MSAR. During the meeting, Director Xia conveyed President Xi Jinping’s greetings, and mentioned the President’s sincere interest in the well-being of the people of Macao, as well as the central authorities’ affirmation of the good start made by the new-term MSAR Government. Director Xia took the opportunity during the meeting to deepen his understanding of current developments, and of plans regarding various aspects of Macao, as well as the MSAR Government’s work.

Mr Sam expressed his warm welcome regarding Director Xia’s inspection tour of Macao, stating that Director Xia’s visit to the city reflected that President Xi and the central authorities are paying great attention to Macao’s development. The new-term MSAR Government is actively implementing the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches, and is pressing ahead with various work, with strong support from the central authorities, including the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and the Liaison Office in the MSAR,

Leading officials of Macao’s executive, legislative and judicial branches attending the meeting included: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; Public Prosecutor-General, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong; the Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.