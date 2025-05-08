UM, Nanjing University launch dual degree programme to cultivate physics and chemistry specialists

MACAU, May 8 - The University of Macau (UM) and Nanjing University (NJU) have launched a ‘2.5+2’ dual bachelor’s degree programme (applied physics and chemistry—applied physics). Students who meet the graduation requirements of the programme will receive a bachelor’s degree from each of the universities. Through the integration of educational resources, UM and NJU aim to establish a high-level cross-regional academic platform to enhance students’ international competitiveness and cultivate specialists in applied physics and chemistry for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the country.

Physics and chemistry are fundamental disciplines as well as important pillars for technological innovation. Therefore, the cultivation of specialists in these fields holds significant importance for promoting Macao’s economic diversification. The programme covers core subjects including solid-state physics, optoelectronics, semiconductor physics, thermodynamics, statistical physics, and magnetism of materials. It provides students with a solid foundation in physics and interdisciplinary knowledge of physics and chemistry applications, broadening their professional expertise while fostering innovative thinking and problem-solving skills.

The standard duration of the programme is 4.5 years. Students are required to complete the first two and a half years of applied physics and chemistry courses at UM, followed by two years of applied physics courses at NJU. Students who meet the graduation requirements will receive a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics and Chemistry from UM and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics from NJU. Both degrees are recognised in Macao and mainland China.

NJU is a long-established higher education institution in mainland China and is one of the first batch of universities selected for national initiatives such as Project 211, Project 985, and the Double First-Class Initiative. In addition, NJU is among the earliest universities in the mainland to offer physics education and has made great contributions to the development of physics in the country. Dozens of academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering have studied or worked at NJU. The physics programme offered by the School of Physics of NJU is recognised as a national first-level key discipline.

The launch of the programme not only marks an important milestone in the cooperation between UM and NJU but also provides valuable opportunities for Macao and Hong Kong students to study at a top-tier mainland university. It is a strong demonstration of the integrated development of education in Macao and mainland China. In the future, UM and NJU will continue to work together and plan to establish a dual bachelor’s degree programme in computer science to jointly cultivate more outstanding talent with international competitiveness for Macao and mainland China, thereby contributing to the technological development of both sides.