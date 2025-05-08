Due to the maintenance of the information system of the Public Library some services will be temporarily suspended on 12 May

MACAU, May 8 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information technology, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out maintenance works on the information system of the Public Library from 9am to 1pm on 12 May (Monday). During this period, the library catalogue search system on the Macao Public Library website will be suspended or affected. The mobile application “My Library” and the relevant functions of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau in the “Macao One Account” will operate as usual.

The normal operation will resume once the maintenance work is completed. For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2825 9220 during the opening hours of the libraries.